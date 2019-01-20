Digital Edition
Jan. 21, 2019

Jan 20, 2019; La Quinta, CA, USA; Adam Long kisses the winners trophy after winning the Desert Classic golf tournament at PGA West - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 21, 2019

Jan. 21, 2019

Jan 29, 2017; La Jolla, CA, USA; Phil Mickelson reacts after a putt on the 2nd green during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Co. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY SportsPhil Mickelson’s decision to skip Torrey Pines not all that rough

Jan 27, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; Tiger Woods waits his turn on the fifth tee box during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Co. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods’ experience at Torrey Pines bodes well for Farmers Insurance Open (Dusek)

Jan 20, 2019; La Quinta, CA, USA; Adam Long (left) acknowledges the crowd after a putt on the 17th green as Adam Hadwin walks by during the final round of the Desert Classic golf tournament at PGA West - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour: Rookie Adam Long outlasts Phil Mickelson, Adam Hadwin for Desert Classic crown (Kilbridge)

Winner’s Bag: Clubs Adam Long used to win the Desert Classic (Dusek)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 20: Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea poses with the trophy after winning the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on January 20, 2019 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
Diamond Resort TOC: Eun-Hee Ji cruises past Lydia Ko for Tournament of Champions win (Nichols)

May 27, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Justin Rose (left) shakes hands with Brooks Koepka (right) after they finish their final hole of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

20. Charles Howell III
19. Phil Mickelson
18. Webb Simpson
17. Patrick Reed
16. Jason Day
15-1. Click here

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 18: Brooke Henderson of Canada hits her tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on January 18, 2019 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

10. Sei Young Kim
9. Georgia Hall
8-1. Click here

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 22: Francesco Molinari of Italy celebrates a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 22, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

10. Henrik Stenson
9. Thorbjorn Olesen
8-1. Click here

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 17: Brittany Lincicome talks with TV Personality Willie Robertson during the first round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on January 17, 2019 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)Mixing LPGA champs, celebs at Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions pays dividends (Nichols)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 20: Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea celebrates with former MLB pitcher John Smoltz after winning the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on January 20, 2019 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)John Smoltz rides athletic prowess to win celebrity division at Diamond Resorts TOC (Nichols)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 19: Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy after the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 19, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)Increased prize fund doesn’t pay at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Tait)

Alvaro Ortiz finally breaks through for Latin America Am win, earns Masters spot (Casey)

dar es salam #10green (credit james duncan) copy
Renovating Robert Trent Jones – Diverse approaches to work of a postwar master (Dunne)

Toptracer on NBCMore of a good thing: NBC Sports expands use of Toptracer (Kilbridge)

Jan 27, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the first hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Co. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods returns to PGA Tour this week at Torrey Pines (Ahern)

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 12: Matt Kuchar of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the first green during the third round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)The People (and Tom Gillis) vs. Matt Kuchar (Lynch)

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 13: Matt Kuchar of the United States reacts on the 15th green during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

