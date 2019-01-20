> THE FORECADDIE
Phil Mickelson’s decision to skip Torrey Pines not all that rough
> BY THE NUMBERS
Tiger Woods’ experience at Torrey Pines bodes well for Farmers Insurance Open (Dusek)
> PGA TOUR
PGA Tour: Rookie Adam Long outlasts Phil Mickelson, Adam Hadwin for Desert Classic crown (Kilbridge)
Winner’s Bag: Clubs Adam Long used to win the Desert Classic (Dusek)
> LPGA
Diamond Resort TOC: Eun-Hee Ji cruises past Lydia Ko for Tournament of Champions win (Nichols)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Charles Howell III
19. Phil Mickelson
18. Webb Simpson
17. Patrick Reed
16. Jason Day
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Sei Young Kim
9. Georgia Hall
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Henrik Stenson
9. Thorbjorn Olesen
8-1. Click here
LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Mixing LPGA champs, celebs at Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions pays dividends (Nichols)
John Smoltz rides athletic prowess to win celebrity division at Diamond Resorts TOC (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Increased prize fund doesn’t pay at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Tait)
> AMATEURS
Alvaro Ortiz finally breaks through for Latin America Am win, earns Masters spot (Casey)
> GOLF LIFE
Renovating Robert Trent Jones – Diverse approaches to work of a postwar master (Dunne)
> MEDIA
More of a good thing: NBC Sports expands use of Toptracer (Kilbridge)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> THIS WEEK
Tiger Woods returns to PGA Tour this week at Torrey Pines (Ahern)
> THE 19TH HOLE
The People (and Tom Gillis) vs. Matt Kuchar (Lynch)
> LAST TIME
> IMAGE CREDITS
(Cover: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports; By The Numbers: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports: PGA Tour: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports; LPGA: Matt Sullivan/Getty Images; Power Rankings: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Rose); Alex Driehaus/USA TODAY Network (Henderson);Andrew Redington/Getty Images (Molinari); PGA Perspective: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports; LPGA Perspective: Matt Sullivan/Getty Images (2); Euro Perspective: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images; Amateurs: Golfweek File; Golf Life: James Duncan/Special to Golfweek; Media: Toptracer; This Week: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports; The 19th Hole: Kevin Cox/Getty Images)
MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters
Comments