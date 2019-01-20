Kaiyuree Moodley fires 68 on difficult day for lead at ANNIKA Invitational USA

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The conditions were no fun, but that didn’t seem to bother Kaiyuree Moodley.

The South African fired a 4-under 68 in cold and windy weather Sunday at the ANNIKA Invitational USA to go from three shots back to a two-shot lead.

She will enter Monday’s final round at the World Golf Village’s Slammer & Squire Course at 4 under overall and just one of five players under par.

It was a hot start that got Moodley racing toward the lead, as she birdied three of her first four holes Sunday. A bogey at the ninth blunted that and had her out in 2-under 34, but she posted another 34 on the back nine. That included a closing birdie.

The Class of 2020 prospect entered the week at No. 889 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. She had won twice, though, since August in amateur events in South Africa.

This is her first appearance in the ANNIKA Invitational USA, and she is 18 holes from victory.

She will have to hold off a strong stable on Monday.

Julia Gregg, of Farmers Branch, Texas, is solo second at 2 under. England’s Annabell Fuller, the first-round leader and No. 55 in the WAGR, is tied for third after a second-round 74. Philippines star Yuka Saso is also in that tie for third.

Stanford signee Angelina Ye, the defending champion, is lurking in a tie for seventh at 1 over.