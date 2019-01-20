LPGA power rankings: Jan. 21-27, 2019

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Jan. 21-27, 2019:
10. Sei Young Kim
Surprisingly slow start, made worse by the eight on the par-3 18th to close the TOC.
9. Georgia Hall
Worked harder than ever over the offseason to try and get off to a better start in 2019.
8. Lydia Ko
Disaster of a Sunday at the TOC, where the first three rounds seemed so effortless.
7. Lexi Thompson
Tied for 10th in small field at season opener. Took 33/34/33 putts in last three rounds.
6. Nasa Hataoka
Closing 67 caps an otherwise underwhelming week at Tranquilo.
5. So Yeon Ryu
Extended offseason for Ryu, who will make her first start to the year in Thailand.
4. Minjee Lee
Will make her 2019 debut Down Under, where she’ll play in both Australian events.
3. Sung Hyun Park
Won’t be competing on the LPGA until Thailand.
2. Brooke Henderson
Plagued by a sore throat at TOC, dropped out of contention with a 75 in the final round.
1. Ariya Jutanugarn
Admittedly tired, Thai star got off to a sluggish start at Diamond Resorts recording only two birdies over the weekend. Gwk
