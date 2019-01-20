LPGA power rankings: Jan. 21-27, 2019

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Jan. 21-27, 2019:

10. Sei Young Kim

Surprisingly slow start, made worse by the eight on the par-3 18th to close the TOC.

9. Georgia Hall

Worked harder than ever over the offseason to try and get off to a better start in 2019.

8. Lydia Ko

Disaster of a Sunday at the TOC, where the first three rounds seemed so effortless.

7. Lexi Thompson

Tied for 10th in small field at season opener. Took 33/34/33 putts in last three rounds.

6. Nasa Hataoka

Closing 67 caps an otherwise underwhelming week at Tranquilo.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Extended offseason for Ryu, who will make her first start to the year in Thailand.

4. Minjee Lee

Will make her 2019 debut Down Under, where she’ll play in both Australian events.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Won’t be competing on the LPGA until Thailand.

2. Brooke Henderson

Plagued by a sore throat at TOC, dropped out of contention with a 75 in the final round.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Admittedly tired, Thai star got off to a sluggish start at Diamond Resorts recording only two birdies over the weekend. Gwk