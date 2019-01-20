PGA Tour Champions: Tom Lehman rallies for victory in Hawaii

PGA Tour Champions

WHAT: Mitsubishi Electric Championship

WHERE: Hualalai Golf Course, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

WINNER: Tom Lehman

MONEY: $305,000

SCORE: 17-under 199

BUZZ: Lehman shot 7-under 65 in the third and final round to erase a four-shot deficit and secure a one-shot victory over David Toms. The 36-hole leader, Toms had a three-putt bogey on the final hole, where he needed par to force a playoff with Lehman. That capped a 2-under 70 in the final round for Toms, who won the 2018 U.S. Senior Open Championship. Lehman made birdie at holes 13, 14 and 16 down the stretch to pull off the comeback victory. Bernhard Langer and Jerry Kelly finished T-3 at 14 under while Fred Couples and Kevin Sutherland were T-5 at 12 under. It’s the 12th Tour Champions win for Lehman, 59, and first since the Principal Charity Classic last June. Gwk