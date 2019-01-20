Web.com Tour: Zecheng Dou takes The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

Web.com Tour

WHAT: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

WHERE: Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course, Great Exuma, Bahamas.

WINNER: Zecheng Dou

MONEY: $108,000

SCORE: 18-under 270

BUZZ: Dou birdied the last three holes in the final round for a two-shot victory over Ben Kohles and Steve LeBrun. He shot 2-under 70 and stumbled with bogeys at 10, 12 and 15 before closing in winning fashion. The 21-year-old from China earned his PGA Tour card for the 2017-18 season but couldn’t retain it, making just four cuts in 23 starts with nothing better than a T-51 at the Valero Texas Open. Dou won four times on the PGA Tour China in 2016 and has one additional Web.com Tour win, at the 2017 Digital Ally Open. LeBrun finished T-2 alongside Kohles, who shot up the leaderboard with an 8-under 64 in the final round. Willy Wilcox, Rob Oppenheim, Steven Alker and John Oda finished T-4 and three shots back at 15 under. Gwk