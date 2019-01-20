Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Web.com Tour: Zecheng Dou takes The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 24: Zecheng Dou of China hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the Abaco Club on January 24, 2017 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images (2017)

Web.com Tour: Zecheng Dou takes The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

Digital Edition

Web.com Tour: Zecheng Dou takes The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

Web.com Tour

WHAT: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
WHERE: Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course, Great Exuma, Bahamas.
WINNER: Zecheng Dou
MONEY: $108,000
SCORE: 18-under 270
BUZZ: Dou birdied the last three holes in the final round for a two-shot victory over Ben Kohles and Steve LeBrun. He shot 2-under 70 and stumbled with bogeys at 10, 12 and 15 before closing in winning fashion. The 21-year-old from China earned his PGA Tour card for the 2017-18 season but couldn’t retain it, making just four cuts in 23 starts with nothing better than a T-51 at the Valero Texas Open. Dou won four times on the PGA Tour China in 2016 and has one additional Web.com Tour win, at the 2017 Digital Ally Open. LeBrun finished T-2 alongside Kohles, who shot up the leaderboard with an 8-under 64 in the final round. Willy Wilcox, Rob Oppenheim, Steven Alker and John Oda finished T-4 and three shots back at 15 under. Gwk

, , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home