Winner's Bag: Adam Long, Desert Classic

Adam Long

Winner's Bag: Adam Long, Desert Classic

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Adam Long, Desert Classic

A complete list of the clubs Adam Long used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Desert Classic:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M4 (8.5 degrees), with Project X EvenFlow Black 75X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M4 (15 degrees), with Project X EvenFlow Black 85X shaft

HYBRID: TaylorMade M3 Rescue 19 degrees), with Project X EvenFlow Black 100X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P-760 (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura X5R

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Lamkin Crossline

