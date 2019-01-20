Winner's Bag: Adam Long, Desert Classic

A complete list of the clubs Adam Long used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Desert Classic:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M4 (8.5 degrees), with Project X EvenFlow Black 75X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M4 (15 degrees), with Project X EvenFlow Black 85X shaft
HYBRID: TaylorMade M3 Rescue 19 degrees), with Project X EvenFlow Black 100X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P-760 (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura X5R
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Lamkin Crossline
Comments