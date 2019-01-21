2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Fantasy golf power rankings

Tiger Woods makes his 2019 debut this week as the PGA Tour continues its west coast swing with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks for the week.

20. Emiliano Grillo: Trending in the right direction with four top-25s in his last five starts. Finished T-12 his last time out at Torrey Pines.

19. Cameron Smith: Finished T-20 here last year and fresh off a win at the Australian PGA Championship in December.

18. Jordan Spieth: Enters off back-to-back missed cuts this season and has missed the cut here in two of three starts.

17. Cameron Champ: MDF at the Sony Open shouldn’t be a concern as the rookie returns for his Torrey debut.

16. Hideki Matsuyama: Just one top-25 in four starts this year and an average venue history, which includes a T-12 last year.

15. Patrick Reed: T-13 at the Sony Open was a promising bounce-back after disappointing Tournament of Champions showing.

14. Alex Noren: Teeing it up for the first time in 2019 and finished T-2 last year in his Farmers Insurance Open debut.

13. Rickie Fowler: Has been posting consistently solid results since last spring, but he’s missed three straight cuts at Torrey Pines and four of the last five.

12. Charles Howell III: Stellar record here with three runner-up finishes and eight top-10s in 16 career starts. Also playing really well of late.

11. Tony Finau: Solo second his last time out at the Hero World Challenge and two straight top-10 finishes at Torrey.

10. Brandt Snedeker: Always shows up here with two wins, two runner-ups and seven top-10s in 12 starts.

9. Xander Schauffele: Missed the cut in each three prior starts at Torrey, but riding high off Tournament of Champions victory to start 2019.

8. Patrick Cantlay: Just a T-51 and missed cut at Torrey, but T-9 at Desert Classic was his fourth consecutive top-10 finish this season.

7. Gary Woodland: Has flirted with victory twice this season and finished Top-20 in each of his last three Farmers starts.

6. Rory McIlroy: Set for his Torrey debut and coming off a strong performance in Maui with a new driver, putter and golf ball in the bag.

5. Tiger Woods: The season starts now for Tiger, who should be refreshed and excited to see what his offseason progress looks like at a venue where he’s won eight times.

4. Marc Leishman: Two runner-ups and four top-10s in 10 starts here, including a T-8 last year. Coming in hot with three top-5s and a win in four starts this season.

3. Jon Rahm: The 2017 champion is looking good after following up Hero Challenge win with a T-8 in the Tournament of Champions and a T-6 at the Desert Classic.

2. Jason Day: Two-time winner whose short game will always stand out here. Also has a runner-up and four top-10s in nine starts.

1. Justin Rose: Shook off the rust and got comfortable with his new clubs at the Desert Classic. Now he should be ready to contend again with two straight top-10s in this event.