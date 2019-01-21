Adidas Tour360 golf shoes for 2019 include a spikeless offering

For 2019, Adidas has updated its flagship men’s golf shoe, the Tour360, and given it an improved traction system.

Available in a traditional lace-up model with replaceable spikes (Tour360 XT), a spikeless model (Tour360 XT LS) and a no-lace BOA spikeless version (Tour360 XT LS BOA), all of the new Tour360 shoes have been given a sole that features X-shaped lugs for enhanced traction in all conditions. The idea is that the eight-sided lugs can lock a player’s feet to the ground more effectively throughout the swing, which could help golfers rotate more effectively and generate more power.

In addition to the redesigned traction elements, The Tour360 XT has a new TPU outsole that features two fewer spikes, for increased flexibility. It also features more of Adidas’ Boost cushioning material in the heel and forefoot areas for added comfort. However, the new version is still a low-profile shoe and very stable. The leather upper has a two-year waterproof warranty and the Tour360 XT will be available in four colorways for $200 a pair.

The spikeless Tour360 XT SL has the same benefits but should appeal to players who like the comfort and versatility a spikeless shoe offiers. It costs $170 and has a one-year waterproof warranty.

The Toru360 SL BOA, which will cost $180, has a ratcheting system that allows players to turn a knob designed over the tongue of the shows to tighten or loosen a closure system that cross-crosses the top of the shoes. The BOA system allows players to make micro-adjustments in the fit of the shoes.