First Look: Ping G410 Crossover

Gear: Ping G410 Crossover

Price: $247.50 with Ping Alta CB Red, Mitsubishi Tensei Pro Orange or Project X EvenFlow Black shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip

Specs: Cast 17-4 stainless steel body with a maraging steel face and tungsten weight screw. Offered as a 2 (17 degrees), 3 (20 degrees) and 4 (23 degrees).

Available: Feb. 7

The Goal

The Ping G410 Crossover is a unique club designed for golfers who love the look of long irons but want the ball speed and forgiveness associated with hybrids

The Scoop

The original Ping Crossover, the G Crossover that was released three years ago, had a dark finish, a wide sole and the rounded features of a hybrid. The next iteration, the G400 Crossover, was chrome-finished and more refined, but aesthetically it retained the looks of a hybrid. Now, with the release of the G410 Crossover, Ping has designed a club for iron lovers who are looking for more ball speed and distance but want trajectory control and a traditional look at address.

Compared to G400 Crossover, the G410 Crossover’s sole is 20 narrower and the blade length is 1/4 inches shorter. Looking down at it in the address position, it looks like a modern driving iron would naturally transition into a set of Ping’s iBlade, i210 or i500 irons.

The combination of a hollow-bodied construction and a very thin maraging steel face allows the hitting area to flex more efficiently at impact for increased ball speed. Three internal ribs that connect the sole and the topline also help by stiffening the chassis.

Because the lower portion of the face flexes more than in previous Crossover irons, the G410 Crossover creates a higher initial launch angle. According to Ping, the 4-iron hits the ball 18 percent higher than a G700 and i500 4-iron, but with more spin. So while the Crossover’s carry distance is nearly the same as those game-improvement irons, its green-stopping descent angle is steeper.

The G410 Crossover has a 30-gram weight in the toe area, to counteract the weight of the hosel and pull the ideal hitting area more in line with the center of the face.

Finally, Ping has given the G410 Hydropearl 2.0 finish. It’s shinier than the finish on the last Crossover and repels water, which should help players make better contact from damp fairways and wet rough.