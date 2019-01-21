First Look: Ping G410 fairway woods

Gear: Ping G410 fairway woods

Price: $310 with Ping Alta CB, Project X EvenFlow Black or Mitsubishi Tensei Orange shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip

Specs: A 17-4 stainless steel body with C300 maraging steel face, tungsten sole weight and an adjustable hosel. Available in 3, 5, 7 and 9-wood (standard), 3, 5 and 7-wood (SFT); 3-wood (LST)

Available: March 7

The Goal

Designed to be powerful and forgiving, the G410 fairway woods also have an adjustable hosel to ensure the proper fit and distance gapping.

The Scoop

Everything that Ping has designed into the new G410 fairway woods is there to produce more distance, inspire confidence and help golfers achieve better results, even when they don’t make solid contact.

Speed, and the ideal amount of spin, generates lift and more distance, so to help golfers generate more speed, Ping designed the G410 fairways with a C300 maraging steel face. Used to make the landing gear in aircraft, C300 steel is extremely flexible, so it is not only durable but can flex efficiently at impact to generate more ball speed. To broaden the sweet spot, Ping made the face gets progressively thinner toward the edges.

On the crown, Ping has added four Turbulators, which are fang-like protrusions that enhance the airflow around the club on the downswing and boost clubhead speed.

Ping has traditionally shifted the center of gravity (CG) down and as far back as possible in its drivers to encourage a higher-flying shot, but drivers are much larger than fairway woods and golfers use them almost exclusively off a tee. To make sure the CG is exactly where it needs to be, Ping engineers added a 16-gram tungsten weight to the back of the sole. It is not adjustable, but fitters can use a tool and swap the weight for a different piece if a player requires a different swing weight. However, while the G410’s CG location is lower than last season’s G400 fairway woods, Ping shifted it slightly more forward, so it is better aligned with the portion of the hitting area where golfers tend to hit the ball. This makes the transfer of energy into the shot more effective, for more speed and distance. It also results in less spin and a flatter, more-piercing ball flight.

To develop confidence at address, Ping has made the faces shallower. The G410 3-wood’s height is the same as the G400 7-wood’s, and the combination of the white and black areas on the front are designed to help players align the ball properly.

To ensure that players can produce the ideal distance numbers and not create excessive gaps between their driver and their first hybrid or long iron, Ping has given the G410 fairway woods an eight-position adjustable hosel. Fitters and players can increase or decrease the club’s loft up to 1.5 degrees and flatten the lie angle, which should help to fine-tune the ball flight and carry distance.

For golfers who tend to slice the ball, Ping is offering 3, 5 and 7-wood Straight Flight Technology (SFT) versions of the G410 fairway woods which have a draw bias.

For golfers who produce excessive spin, Ping is making a 14.5-degree Low Spin Technology (LST) version of the G410 fairway wood. Its loft is 1 degree weaker than the G400 Stretch 3-wood it replaces, so it launches the ball higher, but its CG position is more forward so it creates 300 rpm less spin and produces a lower ball flight.