First Look: Ping G410 hybrids

Gear: Ping G410 hybrids

Price: $270 with Ping Alta CB, Project X EvenFlow Black or Mitsubishi Tensei Pro Blue shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip

Specs: Cast 17-7 stainless steel head with C300 maraging steel face, high-tungsten sole weight and an adjustable hosel. Offered as a 2 (17 degrees), 3 (19 degrees), 4 (22 degrees), 5 (26 degrees) and 6 (30 degrees).

Available: March 7

The Goal

With the G410 hybrids, Ping is offering clubs designed to bridge the gap between woods and irons while providing more distance and customization.

The Scoop

Irons come in all shapes and sizes, offering blends of distance, control and feel. For most golfers, make a smooth transition from your longest iron to your highest-lofted fairway wood should be the domain of a hybrid. With their wide soles, longer shafts and lower center of gravity (CG) position, hybrids are easier to hit and more forgiving than long irons, and when they are properly fit, they can fill distance gaps correctly at the top of your bag.

With the release of the G410, Ping is offering its first hybrid with an adjustable hosel to make it easier for players and fitters to create the perfect distance and shot shape. The eight-position sleeve can increase or decrease the club’s stated loft by up to 1.5 degrees. The sleeve also allows players to flatten the lie angle by 1 degree.

To increase ball speed, Ping designed the G410 hybrids with a C300 maraging steel face. It is designed to flex more easily at impact and transfer more energy back into the shot.

A high-density tungsten weight in the sole helps to lower the CG location and maximize the club’s ability to remain stable on off-center hits.

At address, golfers will see four fang-like protrusion on the crown, just behind the topline. Ping calls them Turbulators and they are designed to help make the clubs more aerodynamic on the downswing, to help players generate more clubhead speed and distance.

The white scorelines have a black semicircle in the center to help players align the have to their target more easily and to assist in putting the ideal hitting area directly behind the ball.