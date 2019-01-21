First Look: Ping G410 Plus, G410 SFT drivers

Gear: Ping G410 Plus, G410 SFT drivers

Price: $540 with Ping Alta CB, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange or Project X EvenFlow Black shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip

Specs: 455 cc titanium head with movable tungsten weight and an adjustable hosel

Available: March 7

The Goal

A new movable weight complements a fast face and aerodynamic features to help the G410 Plus and G410 SFT drivers deliver more distance.

The Scoop

No company has been as committed as Ping to fitting golfers into clubs that match their body and their swing, and with the release of the G410 series, the Phoenix-based company is making it easier than ever to get a finely tuned driver that can deliver more distance and forgiveness.

There are currently two G410 drivers, the Plus and the slice-fighting SFT.

The 455cc G410 Plus is the first driver in Ping’s history to offer a movable weight. The 16-gram piece of tungsten can be placed in three different positions in the back of the sole to create a draw or fade bias, or put in the center of the head in a neutral setting.

Ping decided to add the weight because company research showed that two-thirds of the company’s tour players have their drivers customized using hot melt (a glue-like mass that injected into the head). Ping wanted to bring that type of customization to recreational players.

While moveable weights have been designed into drivers for years, Ping’s movable weight in the G410 Plus has been built on the seam in the back of the club that joins the sole and the crown, so regardless of the setting, the moment of inertia (MOI) remains very high and the driver remains forgiving on off-center hits.

The Ti 8-1-1 body is topped with a redesigned titanium crown that is just 0.017 inch thick. Like several previous Ping drivers, it features turbulators, which are fang-shaped ridges near the topline. They enhance aerodynamics, but the G410 drivers they have been pushed slightly back to do the job more efficiently.

The Dragon Fly beams that provided structural support to previous crowns have also been updated. The look is more subtle, and the smaller ribs that extend from the back help to bracket the ball make it easier to align your club toward your target.

Available in a 9-, 10.5- and 12-degree versions, the G410 Plus also features an updated adjustable hosel mechanism that now lets players and fitters increase or decrease the stated loft by up to 1.5 degrees.

The G410 SFT has been made using the same body and crown technologies, but instead of having a movable weight in the back, it has a weight that stays in the heel area. It’s deeper in the heel than the Draw setting of the G410 Plus, so it should do a better job of helping to close the face angle on the downswing and reduce the severity of a slice. The G410 SFT is only available in a 10.5-degree version.

Both drivers come standard with a 45 3/4-inch, counterbalanced Ping Alta CB shaft, but the Project X EvenFlow and Mitsubishi Tensei Orange are also available with no upcharge.