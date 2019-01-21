First Look: Srixon Z-Forged irons

Gear: Srixon Z-Forged irons

Price: $142.85 per club with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grips; $999.99 for seven-club set; $1,142.84 for eight-club set

Specs: Forged 1020 carbon steel

Available: Feb. 1

The Goal

The Z-Forged is designed to provide elite players with the ultimate in control, maneuverability and feel.

The Skinny

Srixon recently released the new, game-improvement Z 585 irons and the Z 785 irons for better players who want a boost of distance enhancement and forgiveness. Those two clubs should be popular with a lot of club players and recreational golfers, but the new Z-Forged muscleback irons are strictly for the game’s elite players.

Pros, college players and competitive amateur golfers who create all the power and distance they need, and who have very repeatable swings, will love the feel of the Z-Forged’s forged 1020 carbon steel at impact. They will probably also like the extremely thin topline, the fact that the Z-Forged irons have almost no offset and the compact blade length. All of those features combine to make a golf club that Srixon feels will allow players to shape shots and carve their way around the course.

The only game-improvement feature in the Z-Forged irons is a V-shape sole configuration. While most irons for better players have a thin sole that is smoothly curved, the Z-Forged’s sole has a seam running across it which is designed to help the club enter and exit the turf quickly so that players can maintain speed through the hitting zone.

As you might expect with irons designed for elite players, the lofts are very traditional, with the 5-iron being 26 degrees, the 9-iron being 41 degrees and the pitching wedge designed to be 46 degrees.

If your name is on the front of your bag and you are a tournament player, the new Z-Forged irons could be an excellent match for your game.