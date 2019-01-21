Rickie Folwer signs golf ball deal with TaylorMade

This week at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rickie Fowler will be playing a TaylorMade TP5x golf ball, marking the first time he has used a new brand of ball since he was either an elite amateur player, a collegiate star at Oklahoma State or a professional.

Monday, TaylorMade announced that Fowler, 30, had signed a deal to use the company’s golf balls and gloves. The financial terms of the multiyear deal were not disclosed.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Rickie to the TaylorMade family,” said David Abeles, TaylorMade’s CEO. “He is one of the great athletes in the game today and even more so, an incredible representative of our sport. Rickie’s decision to come to TaylorMade and play our TP5x golf ball further reinforces our belief that if you make the best performing products, the best in the world will choose to play them.”

Fowler will use No. 15 balls in recognition of the number he had on his motocross bike while growing up in Southern California.

The TP5x is a five-piece ball that features a urethane cover for enhanced greenside spin. With a 97 compression, the TP5x feels firm but encourages a higher launch angle off the tee with reduced spin, which should result in more distance. According to Fowler, he is getting not only more distance off the tee, but more distance with his irons too.

With Fowler now playing it, six of the top 12 players on the Official World Golf Ranking are now using a TaylorMade ball, including Justin Rose (TP5x) Dustin Johnson (TP5x), Jon Rahm (TP5x), Rory McIlroy (TP5) and Jason Day (TP5x).

The 2019 TP5 and TP5x should arrive in stores starting Feb. 15.