Tiger Woods early-round pairings announced for Torrey Pines

The PGA Tour has revealed who Tiger Woods will play alongside in his opening rounds of the 2019 campaign.

The Tour announced Monday that Woods will be paired with Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau on Thursday and Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Surprisingly, neither golfer has yet played an official PGA Tour round with Woods.

The Tour made the announcement in a reveal of four early-round featured groups. U.S. fans can watch these featured groups via PGA Tour Live and/or the Golf Channel telecast.

Woods will be making his 2019 debut at Torrey Pines, a course where he’s won eight times as a pro (the 2008 U.S. Open and seven times at the Farmers Insurance Open).

The exact tee times will not be revealed for these featured groups (and the entire field) until Tuesday.