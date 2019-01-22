2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Round 1 tee times, pairings

The featured groups and tee times have been set the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, which begins at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
Among those featured: Tiger Woods, who is playing in his first tournament of the year, World No. 1 Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.
Seven-time Farmers winner Woods is paired with two players he has never played alongside in a PGA Tour event – Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele – in the first two rounds.
Here are the featured groups for Thursday, along with their tee times. As always, all times are Eastern
Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Jon Rahm – 12:30 p.m.
Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth – 12:40 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott – 1:30 p.m.
Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau – 1:40 p.m.
And here are the complete Round tee times:
2019 Farmers Insurance Open Round 1 Tee Times
Thursday – South Course (Hole 1)
|Tee Time
|Players
|12 noon
|Nick Taylor, Michael Thompson, Brandon Hagy
|12:10 p.m.
|Alex Noren, Peter Uihlein, Denny McCarthy
|12:20 p.m.
|Pat Perez, Jonas Blixt, Rod Pampling
|12:30 p.m.
|Adam Long, Gary Woodland, Stewart Cink
|12:40 p.m.
|James Hahn, Rory Sabbatini, Kelly Kraft
|12:50 p.m.
|Carlos Ortiz, Ben Silverman, Wyndham Clark
|1 p.m.
|Julián Etulain, Chris Thompson, Bruce Doucett
|1:10 p.m.
|Ryan Palmer, Luke List, Whee Kim
|1:20 p.m.
|Alex Cejka, J.J. Spaun, Bronson Burgoon
|1:30 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott
|1:40 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods, Tony Finau
|1:50 p.m.
|Martin Laird, Sam Saunders, J.T. Poston
|2 p.m.
|Talor Gooch, Kyle Jones, Nick Hardy
Thursday – South Course (Hole 1)
|Tee Times
|Players
|12 noon
|Kevin Streelman, John Huh, Sungjae Im
|12:10 p.m.
|Chris Kirk, Ben Crane, Cameron Tringale
|12:20 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Brendan Steele, Chris Stroud
|12:30 p.m.
|Charles Howell III, Cameron Champ, Michael Kim
|12:40 p.m.
|Fabián Gómez, Scott Brown, Nick Watney
|12:50 p.m.
|José de Jesús Rodríguez, Joey Garber, Viktor Hovland
|1 p.m.
|Nicholas Lindheim, Chase Wright, Cameron Davis
|1:10 p.m.
|Ryan Moore, Danny Lee, Roberto Castro
|1:20 p.m.
|Charl Schwartzel, Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
|1:30 p.m.
|D.A. Points, Cody Gribble, Jimmy Walker
|1:40 p.m.
|Aaron Wise, Brice Garnett, Daniel Berger
|1:50 p.m.
|Robert Streb, Alex Prugh, Trey Mullinax
|2 p.m.
|Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger, Braden Thornberry
Thursday – North Course (Hole 10)
|Tee Time
|Players
|12 noon
|Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, Bud Cauley
|12:10 p.m.
|Brian Davis, Jason Kokrak, Beau Hossler
|12:20 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Sangmoon Bae
|12:30 p.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Grayson Murray, Russell Knox
|12:40 p.m.
|Matt Jones, Josh Teater, Richy Werenski
|12:50 p.m.
|
Adam Schenk, Anders Albertson, Doug Ghim
|1 p.m.
|Wes Roach, Seth Reeves, Kramer Hickok
|1:10 p.m.
|Morgan Hoffmann, Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann
|1:20 p.m.
|John Senden, Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings
|1:30 p.m.
|Marc Leishman, Kevin Tway, Hudson Swafford
|1:40 p.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Danny Willett, Jim Herman
|1:50 p.m.
|Hunter Mahan, Sean O’Hair, Abraham Ancer
|2 p.m.
|Dominic Bozzelli, Sebastián Muñoz, David Pastore
