2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Round 1 tee times, pairings

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 28: Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 28, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The featured groups and tee times have been set the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, which begins at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Among those featured: Tiger Woods, who is playing in his first tournament of the year, World No. 1 Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.

Seven-time Farmers winner Woods is paired with two players he has never played alongside in a PGA Tour event – Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele – in the first two rounds.

Here are the featured groups for Thursday, along with their tee times. As always, all times are Eastern

Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Jon Rahm – 12:30 p.m.
Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth – 12:40 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott – 1:30 p.m.
Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau – 1:40 p.m.

And here are the complete Round  tee times:

Thursday – South Course (Hole 1)

 

Tee Time Players
12 noon Nick Taylor, Michael Thompson, Brandon Hagy
12:10 p.m. Alex Noren, Peter Uihlein, Denny McCarthy
12:20 p.m. Pat Perez, Jonas Blixt, Rod Pampling
12:30 p.m. Adam Long, Gary Woodland, Stewart Cink
12:40 p.m. James Hahn, Rory Sabbatini, Kelly Kraft
12:50 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Ben Silverman, Wyndham Clark
1 p.m. Julián Etulain, Chris Thompson, Bruce Doucett
1:10 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Luke List, Whee Kim
1:20 p.m. Alex Cejka, J.J. Spaun, Bronson Burgoon
1:30 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott
1:40 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods, Tony Finau
1:50 p.m. Martin Laird, Sam Saunders, J.T. Poston
2 p.m. Talor Gooch, Kyle Jones, Nick Hardy
Thursday – South Course (Hole 1)
Tee Times Players
12 noon Kevin Streelman, John Huh, Sungjae Im
12:10 p.m. Chris Kirk, Ben Crane, Cameron Tringale
12:20 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Brendan Steele, Chris Stroud
12:30 p.m. Charles Howell III, Cameron Champ, Michael Kim
12:40 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Scott Brown, Nick Watney
12:50 p.m. José de Jesús Rodríguez, Joey Garber, Viktor Hovland
1 p.m. Nicholas Lindheim, Chase Wright, Cameron Davis
1:10 p.m. Ryan Moore, Danny Lee, Roberto Castro
1:20 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
1:30 p.m. D.A. Points, Cody Gribble, Jimmy Walker
1:40 p.m. Aaron Wise, Brice Garnett, Daniel Berger
1:50 p.m. Robert Streb, Alex Prugh, Trey Mullinax
2 p.m. Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger, Braden Thornberry
Thursday – North Course (Hole 10)
Tee Time Players
12 noon Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, Bud Cauley
12:10 p.m. Brian Davis, Jason Kokrak, Beau Hossler
12:20 p.m. Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Sangmoon Bae
12:30 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Grayson Murray, Russell Knox
12:40 p.m. Matt Jones, Josh Teater, Richy Werenski
12:50 p.m.
Adam Schenk, Anders Albertson, Doug Ghim
1 p.m. Wes Roach, Seth Reeves, Kramer Hickok
1:10 p.m. Morgan Hoffmann, Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann
1:20 p.m. John Senden, Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings
1:30 p.m. Marc Leishman, Kevin Tway, Hudson Swafford
1:40 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Danny Willett, Jim Herman
1:50 p.m. Hunter Mahan, Sean O’Hair, Abraham Ancer
2 p.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Sebastián Muñoz, David Pastore

