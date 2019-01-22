2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Round 1 tee times, pairings

The featured groups and tee times have been set the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, which begins at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Among those featured: Tiger Woods, who is playing in his first tournament of the year, World No. 1 Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.

Seven-time Farmers winner Woods is paired with two players he has never played alongside in a PGA Tour event – Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele – in the first two rounds.

Here are the featured groups for Thursday, along with their tee times. As always, all times are Eastern

Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Jon Rahm – 12:30 p.m.

Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth – 12:40 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott – 1:30 p.m.

Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau – 1:40 p.m.

And here are the complete Round tee times:

2019 Farmers Insurance Open Round 1 Tee Times

Thursday – South Course (Hole 1)

Tee Time Players 12 noon Nick Taylor, Michael Thompson, Brandon Hagy 12:10 p.m. Alex Noren, Peter Uihlein, Denny McCarthy 12:20 p.m. Pat Perez, Jonas Blixt, Rod Pampling 12:30 p.m. Adam Long, Gary Woodland, Stewart Cink 12:40 p.m. James Hahn, Rory Sabbatini, Kelly Kraft 12:50 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Ben Silverman, Wyndham Clark 1 p.m. Julián Etulain, Chris Thompson, Bruce Doucett 1:10 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Luke List, Whee Kim 1:20 p.m. Alex Cejka, J.J. Spaun, Bronson Burgoon 1:30 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott 1:40 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods, Tony Finau 1:50 p.m. Martin Laird, Sam Saunders, J.T. Poston 2 p.m. Talor Gooch, Kyle Jones, Nick Hardy

Tee Times Players 12 noon Kevin Streelman, John Huh, Sungjae Im 12:10 p.m. Chris Kirk, Ben Crane, Cameron Tringale 12:20 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Brendan Steele, Chris Stroud 12:30 p.m. Charles Howell III, Cameron Champ, Michael Kim 12:40 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Scott Brown, Nick Watney 12:50 p.m. José de Jesús Rodríguez, Joey Garber, Viktor Hovland 1 p.m. Nicholas Lindheim, Chase Wright, Cameron Davis 1:10 p.m. Ryan Moore, Danny Lee, Roberto Castro 1:20 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen 1:30 p.m. D.A. Points, Cody Gribble, Jimmy Walker 1:40 p.m. Aaron Wise, Brice Garnett, Daniel Berger 1:50 p.m. Robert Streb, Alex Prugh, Trey Mullinax 2 p.m. Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger, Braden Thornberry

