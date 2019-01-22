First Look: Bridgestone e12 Soft, e12 Speed balls

Gear: Bridgestone e12 soft, e12 Speed golf balls

Price: $29.99 per dozen

Specs: Three-piece, Surlyn-covered balls. Available in white or matte green, yellow or orange.

Available: Feb. 15

The Goal

Bridgestone has developed the e12 Soft and e12 Speed balls to give recreational players more distance and accuracy off the tee.

The Skinny

Bridgestone’s most-premium golf balls, the Tour B Series, are used by pros like Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau, but hundreds of thousands of golf ball fittings over the last 12 years have shown Bridgestone’s engineers that most recreational players have different needs than the pros. Club players need distance, but they also benefit from a ball that is designed to reduce spin off the tee, so their off-line tee shots fly straighter. They also like a softer-feeling ball. Bridgestone’s new e12 Soft and e12 Speed are designed to deliver all that thanks to a new construction.

Both balls are three-piece constructions made with a large rubber core that is very soft in the center and gradually gets firmer near its edges. The core is encased a mantle layer and then a Surlyn cover.

The key to the e12 balls is the new mantle layer, which is a blend of polymers and Surlyn that Bridgestone refers to as the Active Acceleration Mantle. Typically, making the core of a ball softer makes it feel softer and produce less spin, but soft cores tend to be slow. Firmer cores can deliver more speed, but then often spin a lot too and feel too hard to amateur golfers. By making the mantle material firmer and more uniform in composition, Bridgestone was able to utilize a softer core to enhance feel at impact and reduce spin, while the firmer casing layer boosts speed.

Because the balls spin less off the tee, golfers should notice that the severity of hooks and slices is decreased, which should result in straighter-flying drives.

The overall compression of the e12 Soft, which is designed for golfers with a driver swing speed under 105 mph is 50, while the e12 Speed for golfers with a driver swing over 105 is 75.

The dimple pattern and outer cover are designed to enhance aerodynamics, reduce drag and allow the e12 Soft and e12 Speed to less affected by wind.

Both balls are available in classic white, but the e12 Soft will also be available in matte green, red and yellow.