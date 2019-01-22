Jason Day makes iron change in hopes of regaining top form at Farmers

SAN DIEGO — A two-win PGA Tour season would be a massive success for most players. For Jason Day, winner at the prestigious Wells Fargo Championship and Farmers Insurance Open in 2018, the rest of the year was a disappointment.

“The way I finished the FedExCup championships, I didn’t finish well there, I finished 17th or 18th,” he said. “Even though I had won twice, I didn’t really compete where I really wanted to and that was in the big stuff.”

Looking relaxed as he prepares to defend his Farmers title this week, Day sounded self-assured and focused after implementing a very simple off-season adjustment: improved iron play.

Following a disastrous year approaching the greens (142nd in Strokes Gained), Day consulted TaylorMade and made a switch.

“Last year I struggled with the left shot, especially with the miss,” he said. “It would constantly go left and I struggled with that a lot. So with the 760s, we moved the CG (center of gravity) a little bit further to the toe with some tungsten weight in the toe.”

Often an analytical player who sometimes appears to get carried away with game improvement initiatives, Day exuded a calm confidence in the core strengths of his game: driving, short game and putting. The iron play goal for 2019 is simple: hit greens like it’s 2015.

“I averaged about 70 percent greens in regulation, I was No. 1 in putting. I think if I can just do that, then I should have a decent year.”

While he knew a change was needed, Day says the approach was codified in his annual stat review with coach Colin Swatton.

“He’ll come to me and say, ‘What’s your goals this year,’ and I’ll tell him. ‘What’s your goals greens in regulation, short game, putting?’ We go over things on the tougher side but still achievable and I know that I can achieve it as long as I put in the work.”

Work he has. Testing irons, fine-tuning his short game in Indian Wells and returning to Torrey Pines in hopes of regaining the all-around form and consistency that once made him the world’s best golfer.