The inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur field is beginning to take shape as 66 of 72 players have been confirmed. The event is scheduled to place April 3-6, with the final round held at Augusta National.

Lucy Li is among the headliners, though the USGA has yet to announce what will come of her amateur status after the teen appeared in an Apple Watch advertising campaign at the start of the year. Li qualified for the ANWA by virtue of her World Amateur Golf Ranking. The top 30 U.S. players not otherwise qualified earned a spot in the field.

The ANWA Championship Committee extended special invitations to players from all over the globe including Sofia Anokhina of Moscow, Valentina Giraldo of Ibague, Colombia, Wenyung Keh of Auckland, New Zealand, Julienne Soo, of South Yarra, Australia, Kaleigh Telfer of Kyalami, South Africa, Brigitte Thibault of Rosemère, Canada and Malaysia’s Loy Hee Ying. Tennessee’s Mariah Smith of Clarksville rounds out the list of committee invites.

Tickets to the ANWA are sold out and will not be available at the gates. NBC Sports will televise live final-round coverage from noon to 3 p.m. E.T.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Field

(Numbers note how each player qualified based on list below.)

Alyaa Abdulghany, Newport Beach, Calif. (8)

Hanna Alberto, Kingwood, Texas (8)

Sofia Anokhina, Moscow, Russia (10)

Ana Belac, Portorož, Slovenia (9)

Jaravee Boonchant, Bangkok, Thailand (9)

Sierra Brooks, Lake Mary, Fla. (8)

Virginia Elena Carta, Udine, Italy (9)

Jennifer Chang, Cary, N.C. (8)

Alice Chen, Princeton, N.J. (8)

Allisen Corpuz, Waipahu, Hawaii (8)

Amanda Doherty, Atlanta, Ga. (8)

Caterina Don, Pinerolo, Italy (9)

Alessandra Fanali, Fiuggi, Italy (9)

Maria Fassi, Pachuca, Mexico (9)

Isabella Fierro, Mérida, Mexico (9)

Michaela Finn, Ängelholm, Sweden (9)

Annabell Fuller, Kingston Upon Thames, England (9)

Allyson Geer-Park, Brighton, Mich. (8)

Valentina Giraldo, Ibague, Colombia

Linn Grant, Viken, Sweden (9)

Haylee Harford, Leavittsburg, Ohio (8)

Leonie Harm, Gerlingen, Germany (3)

Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Ky. (8)

Alice Hewson, Berkhamsted, England (9)

Emilee Hoffman, Folsom, Calif. (8)

Yu-Chiang Hou, Taipei, Taiwan (9)

Lily May Humphreys, Sudbury, England (9)

Jiwon Jeon, Daegu, South Korea (9)

Wenyung Keh, Auckland, New Zealand (10)

Dylan Kim, Sachse, Texas (8)

Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C. (8)

Jennifer Kupcho, Westminster, Colo. (8)

Seo-yun Kwon, Daejeon, South Korea (9)

Agathe Laisne, Paris, France (9)

Tilda Larsson, Emmaboda, Sweden (9)

Stephanie Lau, Fullerton, Calif. (8)

Andrea Lee, Hermosa Beach, Calif. (8)

Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (8)

Amanda Linner, Onsala, Sweden (9)

Olivia Mehaffey, Belfast, Northern Ireland (9)

Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (8)

Haley Moore, Escondido, Calif. (8)

Alessia Nobilio, Rozzano, Italy (9)

Tristyn Nowlin, Richmond, Ky. (8)

Ainhoa Olarra, San Sebastían, Spain (9)

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (8)

Pimnipa Panthong, Nakhon Sawan, Thailand (9)

Kaitlyn Papp, Austin, Texas (8)

Marta Perez, Valencia, Spain (9)

Anna Redding, Concord, N.C. (8)

Yuka Saso, Manila, Philippines (9)

Brooke Seay, San Diego, Calif. (8)

Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (8)

Ellie Slama, Salem, Ore. (8)

Mariah Smith, Clarksville, Tenn. (10)

Julienne Soo, South Yarra, Australia (10)

Emma Spitz, Goellersdorf, Austria (6)

Natalie Srinivasan, Spartanburg, S.C. (8)

Maja Stark, Abbekas, Sweden (9)

Kaleigh Telfer, Kyalami, South Africa (10)

Brigitte Thibault, Rosemère, Canada (10)

Atthaya Thitikul, Ratchaburi, Thailand (4)

Beatrice Wallin, Olofstorp, Sweden (9)

Yuka Yasuda, Kobe, Japan (9)

Loy Hee Ying, Kulai, Malaysia (10)

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif.(8)

How each player qualified for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur