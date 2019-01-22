Tiger Woods tee time set to begin 2019 PGA Tour run at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods will begin his 2019 PGA Tour season on Thursday at 1:40 p.m. Eastern time from the No. 1 tee at the Torrey Pines South Course in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Classic.

Woods is paired with 2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau. He has never played with either golfer in a PGA Tour round. The group will tee off at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday from the 10th tee at the North Course.

The tee times for the first and second rounds were announced Tuesday.

Here is a look at the tee times for the full field:

The Farmers Insurance Open will be televised by Golf Channel on Thursday and Friday from 3-7 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, it will be broadcast by Golf Channel from 1-2:45 p.m. before switching over to CBS from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday and 3-6:30 p.m. Sunday.