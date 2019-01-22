Tiger Woods honored with Ben Hogan Award after overcoming 'serious injury'

Tiger Woods has won the Ben Hogan Award, given by the Golf Writers Association of America to a player who has overcome a physical handicap or serious injury to remain active in golf.

Woods played in 18 PGA Tour events in 2018, in addition to the Ryder Cup and Hero World Challenge. Woods ended a five-year winless streak with a victory in the Tour Championship and nearly won the FedEx Cup in the process. He also finished second twice and had seven top-10 finishes. His remarkable comeback came after his fourth back surgery in April 2017. Woods underwent three previous procedures on his back that had significantly delayed and limited his career.

“I’m grateful to receive an award named after Mr. Hogan and to join a group of truly inspirational individuals,” Woods said in a release. “I feel very fortunate that I was able to return to a normal life with my kids, and I understand what a privilege it is to play competitive golf again. I would like to thank the fans for their unwavering support and the GWAA for this honor.”

Woods begins his 2019 PGA Tour competitive calendar this week at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

The GWAA also named Johnny Miller winner of the 2018 William D. Richardson Award. It is given to a person who has made an outstanding contribution to golf. Geoff Ogilvy is the recipient of the ASAP Sports/Jim Murray Award given to a player for his or her working relationship with the media.