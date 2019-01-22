LA JOLLA, Calif. – Tiger Woods unveiled a new set of clubs Tuesday morning ahead of his 2019 debut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Woods’ TaylorMade irons are an updated version of the blades he put into play for the first time last season.

Always fun to put new toys in the bag. Excited and ready to get 2019 started. #TeamTaylorMade #FIO19 pic.twitter.com/M6CXU4CZSg — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 22, 2019

The new driver is a TaylorMade M5 and there’s a new 3-wood M5 in the bag as well. He’s still working on specifics for a new 5-wood and is using the same model he had in 2018. He didn’t make any changes with his wedges other than putting anew set in play this week. He’s also using the same Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter.

Woods brought out the new sticks for a practice round with Jordan Spieth Tuesday morning. The duo teed off on nine at the South Course and played the back nine ahead of Woods’ scheduled afternoon media availability.