2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Top gambling picks and betting odds

SAN DIEGO – Greetings from Torrey Pines, where Tiger Woods is set to make his 2019 debut Thursday.

Woods has the second-best odds to win the Farmers Insurance Open at +1200, but we’re going to stay away from that one and take a look at the entire field.

This column got off to a fine start last week with a 2-0 record in our Desert Classic matchup picks and +175 units overall for the week. Thank you Adam Hadwin and Patrick Cantlay, both of whom finished top-10 and won their individual matchups.

Let’s keep the momentum rolling on the west coast with our favorite bets for the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. All odds courtesy of the Westgate Super Book in Las Vegas.

Abraham Ancer (+100) over Hideki Matsuyama

100 units

Risking 100 to win 100 on Ancer. Matsuyama just isn’t doing it for us lately. The results aren’t bad, per se, but rather than build on a stellar FedEx Cup Playoffs run he’s reverted back to average performances. His history at Torrey Pines is pretty average as well. Ancer has a pair of top-5 finishes this season, and he’s better than Matsuyama off the tee. That bodes well at this venue and for our wallets come Sunday.

Tony Finau (-145) over Rickie Fowler

145 units

Risking 145 to win 100 on Finau. Yes, it’s a lot to risk against an established player of Fowler’s caliber, but you almost have to do it this week. Finau is coming off a solo second at the Hero World Challenge and has two straight top-10 finishes at Torrey. The odds on Fowler are the way they are because for whatever reason, he stinks around here. Three consecutive missed cuts and and four of the last five means I’m staying away and willing to risk the bulk of this week’s pot on another tough week for Fowler and another strong showing from Finau.

Tiger Woods to finish top-20 (-120)

55 units

We never said we were staying away from Woods entirely. The swing looks really solid so far this week, he seems to be in a great place mentally after two months off and, uh, he’s won here eight times. A top-20 finish really doesn’t seem like a whole lot to ask here.

So that’s 300 units spread around this week. We’ll throw all the winnings into our growing pile of real fake profits and tackle the Waste Management Phoenix Open next week.

Last week: +175 units

Season total: +175 units