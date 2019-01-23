Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Video preview, capsule, TV info

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Alex Noren of Sweden reacts after hitting his second shot into the water during the sixth playoff on the 18th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) Donald Miralle/Getty Images

2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Video preview, capsule, TV info

PGA Tour

2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Video preview, capsule, TV info

The Farmers Insurance Open begins Thursday on the North and South courses at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Tiger Woods will make his 2019 debut starting at 1:40 p.m. Eastern off the 1st tee on the South Course alongside Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.

2019 Farmers Insurance Video Preview

2019 Farmers Insurance Open Capsule

WHAT: 2019 Farmers Insurance Open
WHEN: Thursday-Sunday
WHERE: San Diego, California
COURSES: Torrey Pines Golf Course; South Course (host), North Course
SET-UP: TPS (7,698 yards/Par 72) TPN (7,258/Par 72)
FIELD SIZE: 156
2018 CHAMPION: Jason Day
PURSE: $7,100,00
FIRST-PLACE: $1,278,000)
FEDEX CUP: 500 points to the winner
BUZZ: Tiger Woods will be going for his eighth win in the Farmers and ninth win overall at Torrey Pines … Woods will be playing with a San Diego native in Schauffele, who has never made the cut here but is seeking his third win in his last three starts … 24 of the top-50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field, including nine of the top-15 … Another native San Diegan, Phil Mickelson, will be missing this event for the first time in 29 years … Defending champion Day looks to become a three-time winner of the Farmers Insurance Open and the fourth player to win it back-to-back, joining J.C. Snead (1975-76), Mickelson (2000-01) and Woods (2005-08) … Jordan Spieth made his professional debut here in 2013. He is back for the first time since 2015 … Woods’ most recent major title came at Torrey Pines, when he defeated Rocco Mediate in a playoff to win the 2008 U.S. Open.

2019 Farmers Insurance Open TV

Thursday: Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
Friday: Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
Saturday: Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Sunday: Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.

, , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home