First Look: Titleist Pro V1, Pro V1x 2019 balls

Gear: Titleist Pro V1, Pro V1x (2019) golf balls

Price: $47.99 per dozen

Specs: Three-piece construction with a urethane cover (Pro V1); Four-piece dual core ball with urethane cover (Pro V1x).

Available: Jan. 23 (white), March 15 (yellow)

The Goal

The newest version of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls have been designed to be faster and lower-spinning off the tee without sacrificing greenside spin.

The Skinny

The Titleist Pro V1 made its PGA Tour debut at the 2000 Invensys Classic in Las Vegas, and since that time, along with its companion ball, the Pro V1x, it has been the most-played ball in golf. Last season, 72 percent of the players on the PGA Tour and 80 percent of the players on the LPGA Tour, along with 73 percent of the men and 94 percent of the women in the NCAA championships, played either a Pro V1 or a Pro V1x.

In a way, that success creates a golden handcuffs effect because a lot of golfers like three-piece Pro V1 and four-piece Pro V1x exactly the way they are now. Titleist surveys of both pros and recreational players confirmed that. The only thing they wanted, according to Titleist, was more distance as long as it did not come with the tradeoff of less greenside control. So, for 2019, Titleist has made refinements to both the Pro V1 and Pro V1x to deliver precisely that.

Typically, increasing a ball’s compression increases speed but also increases spin off the tee. Decreasing compression will usually reduce driver spin but also reduce speed. For the 2017 Pro V1 and Pro V1x, Titleist decoupled those relationships to increase speed while decreasing spin and for this year, the company refined the processes that made those advancements possible, resulting in faster balls.

A ball’s cover does not add speed, but the casing layer that holds the core can, so Titleist made the cast urethane cover 17 percent thinner and made the casing layer that contains the core 14 percent thicker in the Pro V1 and 11 percent thicker in the Pro V1x.

In addition to white, but for the first time both the Pro V1 and Pro V1x will now be available in yellow. The blend of materials used to create the urethane cover had previously made a yellow version impossible, but after learning how to make last season’s AVX ball yellow, Titleist felt the time was right to produce high-visibility Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls.

The three-piece Pro V1 still has a compression around 90 and its 352-dimple cover pattern helps to produce lower-spinning, lower-flying shots off the tee and with long irons. It will feel softer than the dual-core Pro V1x, which has a compression of about 100 and a 328-dimple cover pattern. The Pro V1x will fly higher and with more spin than the Pro V1 off the tee and with long irons.

The urethane cover on the outside of both balls is easily grabbed by the grooves in wedges and short irons, but golfer will likely see a little more short game spin from the Pro V1x.