Rory McIlroy admires Hosung Choi’s technique, not sure of Pebble Beach exemption

CHEONAN, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 22: Choi Ho-sung of Korea pictured during round two of the Kolon Korea Open Golf Championship at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on June 22, 2018 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Photo by Arep Kulal/Asian Tour/Asian Tour via Getty Images) Arep Kulal/Getty Images

SAN DIEGO, California—Add Rory McIlroy to the list of Ho-sung Choi admirers, even if he’s a bit unsure the Korean “fisherman” is deserving of a PGA Tour start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. 

“Technically his swing is good,” McIlroy said after a lengthy pause as he searched for the right description. “If you watch it up until impact, he’s technically got a pretty good swing. He’s obviously a pretty good player.”

Surprisingly, McIlroy lobbed a surprise statement about the world No. 200.

“Whether that means he should be taking a spot away from a PGA Tour player at a PGA Tour event, I’m not so sure.”

McIlroy may lament that view when he sees names like Tim Herron, Peter Jacobsen and Steve Jones in the AT&T field this year.

But keeping his admiration intact, McIlroy did wonder about the energy Choi puts into each shot. 

“I’m not sure a golf shot should mean that much to you that you’re doing that after you hit it, like it’s just trying a little too hard. You have to try hard at golf, but that’s taking it to an extreme.” 

