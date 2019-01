2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

The 2019 Farmers Insurance Open continues Friday at the North and South courses at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Tiger Woods began his new golf year with a 2-under 70 in Thursday’s opening round. He is tied for 50th, but he did play on the tougher Torrey Pines layout (the South Course). He will get less challenging North on Friday.

Jon Rahm is the leader after 18 holes, shooting a 10-under 62 Thursday.

Here are the featured groups for Friday, along with their tee times.

Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott – 12:20 p.m.

Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau – 12:30 p.m.

Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Jon Rahm – 1:30 p.m.

Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth – 1:40 p.m.

And here are the complete Round 2 tee times. As always, all times are Eastern:

2019 Farmers Insurance Open Round 2 Tee Times

Friday – North Course (Hole 1)

Tee Times Players 12 noon Ryan Moore, Danny Lee, Roberto Castro 12:10 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen 12:20 p.m. D.A. Points, Cody Gribble, Jimmy Walker 12:30 p.m. Aaron Wise, Brice Garnett, Daniel Berger 12:40 p.m. Robert Streb, Alex Prugh, Trey Mullinax 12:50 p.m. Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger, Braden Thornberry 1 p.m. Kevin Streelman, John Huh, Sungjae Im 1:10 p.m. Chris Kirk, Ben Crane, Cameron Tringale 1:20 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Brendan Steele, Chris Stroud 1:30 p.m. Charles Howell III, Cameron Champ, Michael Kim 1:40 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Scott Brown, Nick Watney 1:50 p.m. José de Jesús Rodríguez, Joey Garber, Viktor Hovland 2 p.m. Nicholas Lindheim, Chase Wright, Cameron Davis

Friday – North Course (Hole 10)

Tee Time Players 12 noon. Ryan Palmer, Luke List, Whee Kim 12:10 p.m. Alex Cejka, J.J. Spaun, Bronson Burgoon 12:20 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott 12:30 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods, Tony Finau 12:40 p.m. Martin Laird, Sam Saunders, J.T. Poston 12:50 p.m. Talor Gooch, Kyle Jones, Nick Hardy 1 p.m. Nick Taylor, Michael Thompson, Brandon Hagy 1:10 p.m. Alex Noren, Peter Uihlein, Denny McCarthy 1:20 p.m. Pat Perez, Jonas Blixt, Rod Pampling 1:30 p.m. Adam Long, Gary Woodland, Stewart Cink 1:40 p.m. James Hahn, Rory Sabbatini, Kelly Kraft 1:50 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Ben Silverman, Wyndham Clark 2 p.m. Julián Etulain, Chris Thompson, Bruce Doucett

Friday – South Course (Hole 1)

Tee Time Players 12 noon Morgan Hoffmann, Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann 12:10 p.m. John Senden, Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings 12:20 p.m. Marc Leishman, Kevin Tway, Hudson Swafford 12:30 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Danny Willett, Jim Herman 12:40 p.m. Hunter Mahan, Sean O’Hair, Abraham Ancer 12:50 p.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Sebastián Muñoz, David Pastore 1 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Harris English, Ollie Schniederjans 1:10 p.m. Branden Grace, C.T. Pan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1:20 p.m. Scott Langley, Sam Ryder, Seamus Power 1:30 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Jon Rahm 1:40 p.m. Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Jordan Spieth 1:50 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Jim Knous, John Chin 2 p.m. Wes Roach, Seth Reeves, Kramer Hickok

Friday – South Course (Hole 10)

Tee Time Players 12 noon Shawn Stefani, Sung Kang, Ryan Blaum 12:10 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, J.B. Holmes, Harold Varner III 12:20 p.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim 12:30 p.m. Patrick Reed, Kyle Stanley, Mackenzie Hughes 12:40 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Harkins, Tyler Duncan 12:50 p.m. Adam Svensson, Hank Lebioda, Sepp Straka 1 p.m. Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, Bud Cauley 1:10 p.m. Brian Davis, Jason Kokrak, Beau Hossler 1:20 p.m. Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Sangmoon Bae 1:30 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Grayson Murray, Russell Knox 1:40 p.m. Matt Jones, Josh Teater, Richy Werenski 1:50 p.m. Adam Schenk, Anders Albertson, Doug Ghim 2 p.m. Wes Roach, Seth Reeves, Kramer Hickok

2019 Farmers Insurance Open Round 2 TV Info

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.