2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Tiger Woods enjoys new rules of golf one day at a time

SAN DIEGO, California — Tiger Woods had a few chances to experience golf’s refreshed rules. While Woods never had “damage” to repair on the putting surfaces, his ball did move on the 11th green as he took his stance.

“Normally I’d just play it where it is, but now I had to move it back to where it originally was and then play it from there,” Woods said after an opening 70 in the Farmers Insurance Open Thursday. “That was a little bit different.”

On the par-3 8th, Woods left the flagstick in for a putt but was more intrigued by the trio in front of his grouping with Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.

“I was watching Adam Scott ahead of us and he left it in most of his short putts,” Woods said. “The only putt I think he didn’t have it in was 16, the left-to-righter. For some reason he didn’t have it in there, but he had it in on all the short ones and that was a bit different.”

Scott, who has battled putting woes, apparently forgot on the 16th but otherwise is planning to putt with the flagstick in. The Australian had 28 putts en route to an opening 70 on the South and is 7th in the field in Strokes Gained Putting.

Woods also noted the group’s first and only drop under the awkward new dropping procedure at knee height.

“Xander and I were giving him some pretty good grief about his long arms, that he could reach his knees without bending over. He was trying to prove a point and we had a good time with it.”