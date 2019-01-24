2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Tiger Woods enjoys new rules of golf one day at a time

Latest
PGA Tour 1hr ago
Tiger Woods returns with 2-under 70, looks to get aggressive in Round 2 at Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods entered the week with 60 competitive rounds at Torrey Pines under his belt. He was particularly jacked up for No. (…)
PGA Tour 1hr ago
What Tiger Woods said after shooting a 70 in the Farmers Insurance Open Thursday
Tiger Woods shot a 70 to begin his 2019 PGA Tour calendar in the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines South course. Here is some (…)
PGA Tour 1hr ago
Doug Ghim makes most of sponsor's exemption with 63 at Farmers
SAN DIEGO — Doug Ghim’s opening 63 on Thursday marked his first full round of golf at Torrey Pines. The only previous experience for (…)
PGA Tour 2hr ago
2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info
The 2019 Farmers Insurance Open continues Friday at the North and South courses at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Tiger Woods began his new (…)
PGA Tour 2hr ago
Jon Rahm fires opening 62 to lead at Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO – Torrey Pines is Jon Rahm’s happy place. This petite residential community on the northern coastal area of America’s (…)
PGA Tour 3hr ago
Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening 70 at Torrey Pines
Tiger Woods fired a 2-under 70 in Thursday’s opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Here’s a look at his highlights from (…)
PGA Tour 3hr ago
Tiger Woods opens with solid 70 at Torrey Pines
Tiger Woods didn’t put himself close to the lead early, but he’s not in a bad position. Woods fired a 2-under 70 in (…)
PGA Tour 3hr ago
Bud Cauley surging at Farmers Insurance Open 8 months after serious crash
SAN DIEGO — Bud Cauley is whole again. Almost eight months after nearly dying in a car crash, Cauley was feeling just fine Thursday (…)
PGA Tour 4hr ago
2019 Farmers Open Championship: Tiger Woods' 2019 debut in photos
Tiger Woods began his 2019 PGA Tour season with a bogey on his second hole. But he eventually righted his game and was able to add some red (…)
PGA Tour 7hr ago
VIDEO: Tiger Woods, caddie Joe LaCava get up close and personal
Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava do not share a typical employer-employee relationship. The two offer a glimpse on how they (…)
Comments