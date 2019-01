Tiger Woods began his 2019 PGA Tour season with a bogey on his second hole. But he eventually righted his game and was able to add some red numbers to his card in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South in San Diego.

Woods finished the round with a 2-under-par 70 and closed his day with a birdie on No. 18

Here is a look at Tiger’s Day 1 of 2019 in photos.

Tiger Woods plays his second shot on Hole No. 2 Thursday.