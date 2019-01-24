Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening 70 at Torrey Pines

Jan 24, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Co. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening 70 at Torrey Pines

PGA Tour

Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening 70 at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods fired a 2-under 70 in Thursday’s opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Here’s a look at his highlights from a solid first day at Torrey Pines’ South Course:

Tiger earns first birdie at No. 6:

Tiger birdies No. 9 to go out in 35:

Tiger lasers tee shot for birdie at No. 11:

Tiger birdies No. 13 to move back to 2 under:

Tiger birdies No. 18 for 2-under 70:

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home