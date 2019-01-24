Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods embarks on season-opener at Torrey Pines

The 2019 season for Tiger Woods begins Thursday!

The 14-time major champion will be teeing it up at Torrey Pines’ South Course in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open for his first competitive round of the new year.

We will follow his progress, at a venue where he’s won eight times as pro, shot by shot. Follow along below…

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 397 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:56 p.m. ET): This is driver again for TW, but this one is missed a tiny bit right. The ball ends up in the rough, but it does appear to be sitting up a little. So not ideal, but not terrible.

APPROACH SHOT (2:01 p.m. ET): That was poor. Tiger loses this one right. It looks that went in the right greenside bunker. Pin is back-right, so this won’t be an easy up and down.

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 448 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:42 p.m. ET): That is a driver, and it is ROASTED almost dead-center of the fairway. Perfect start for TW. Should be a wedge or short-iron in.

APPROACH SHOT (1:48 p.m. ET): This one from 160 yards is OK, but nothing special. The ball finishes about 25 feet right of and slightly below the hole. Should be a simple two-putt par to start.

ON THE GREEN (1:52 p.m. ET): Oh man, that was a good putt. But it just slides by the right edge and Tiger has to settle for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 1 (T-39)

• • •

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 1:40 p.m. ET. In the meantime, enjoy this video of Woods and caddie Joe LaCava: