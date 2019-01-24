Tiger Woods opens with solid 70 at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods didn’t put himself close to the lead early, but he’s not in a bad position.

Woods fired a 2-under 70 in Thursday’s opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open. That put him in a tie for 50th, but he did play on the tougher Torrey Pines layout (the South Course). He will get the easier North on Friday.

The round began slow with a bogey at the par-4 second, but Woods salvaged the front nine with a pair of par-5 birdies to go out in 1-under 35. He then lasered his tee shot at the par-3 11th to 3 feet and birdied to move to 2 under.

But his momentum stalled from there. He proceeded to bogey the long par-4 12th. Woods followed by draining a winding 30-footer for birdie at the par-5 13th to move back to 2 under. But he missed a 9-footer for par at the par-3 16th to fall back to 1 under.

A nice 12-footer for birdie at the last fell to give him that 2-under 70.

Overall, this wasn’t an especially inspiring day from Woods (he hit just half his fairways, but a solid 12 of 18 greens in regulation). Then again, he’s never been a fast starter.

And nothing looked totally out of place, Woods just wasn’t super sharp.

So the good news is no concerns arose from Woods’ opening round of 2019. He’ll need to play better to be in contention this week, but there’s no reason why he absolutely can’t do just that.