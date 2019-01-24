VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes shows off booming all-pro golf swing in Orlando

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in Central Florida this week preparing for the Pro Bowl in Orlando on Sunday.

While he would much rather be back in Kansas City getting ready to face the LA Rams in the Super Bowl, Mahomes appears to be making the best of the situation.

Mahomes flashed his booming golf swing at a Topgolf facility in Orlando and posted the results on his Instagram feed.

Baseball.

Football.

And now golf.

Does anyone have a pair of ice hockey skates for this guy?