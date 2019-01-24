Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
VIDEO: Tiger Woods, caddie Joe LaCava get up close and personal

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 23: Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava react after Woods lost to Phil Mickelson during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for The Match) Harry How/Getty Images for The Match

Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava do not share a typical employer-employee relationship.

The two offer a glimpse on how they get along in the first installment of their a video series on GOLFTV. The show debuted prior to Woods beginning his 2019 run at Torrey Pines on Thursday.

Woods and LaCava leave no doubt about the their friendship.

“We’re buddies more than anything. He’s the boss, and I work for him, but he doesn’t treat me like that,” LaCava says in a clip posted from the series.

They also discussed some pro-am goofs and swap some playful jabs at each other.

Here’s the clip:

