What Tiger Woods said after shooting a 70 in the Farmers Insurance Open Thursday

Tiger Woods shot a 70 to begin his 2019 PGA Tour calendar in the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines South course.

Here is some of what he had to say after his opening round Thursday:

On assessing his “workingman’s” 70

“I probably could have shot something around 68 or 67 today pretty easily. I hit a lot of good putts that were around the hole that just didn’t quite fall in. Overall, shooting a couple under par on the South course is not so bad, but now I’m forced to have to shoot a low one tomorrow just like most of the field did over there today. I’m sure the average score over there has got to be close to under 68 today. I’ve got to go do it tomorrow.”

On what he learned in to take into Friday

“I drove it pretty good today even though I missed a few fairways, but they were controllable. I felt like I hit — my feel was a little bit off in my distances with my irons. That’s just from not playing at competitive speed in a while. Hopefully I’ll have that feel a little bit better tomorrow and start hitting them exactly pin high, which I’ve been pretty good at for most of my career.”

On getting the jitters out of the way

“I’ve got a competitive round under my belt … As I get more comfortable, I’ll fire at more flags and start being a little bit more aggressive and start feeling a little bit more comfortable with the game and being back competing again.”

On his overall thoughts from Round 1

“I hit a lot of good putts that were right around the hole that just didn’t quite fall in, but overall it was a pretty solid day. A couple under par on the South course is not something to sneeze at, but now I have to shoot a low one tomorrow.”

On putting with the flagstick in during competition

“I did it once coming down the green on 8, but that was about it … I’ve talked to some of the guys who are using it all the time like Bryson (DeChambeau) and they’ve for some reason, I guess when you’re younger, it’s easier to make a change, you haven’t been playing under these rules for such a long period of time. I just feel that part of me didn’t want to have — part of me wanted to have Joey (LaCava) down there to tend the flag because I just felt like I might be slapped two if this putt happened to go in. So that part, I’m trying to get over that, I’m trying to get used to it, but we’ll see.”