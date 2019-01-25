Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Round 3 tee times, TV info, pin placements

Here are the Round 3 tee times and pairings for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South in San Diego on Saturday.

Justin Rose is the 36-hole leader at 15-under par after shooting a 66 on Friday. Others close to the lead include Hideki Matsuyama (-12), Ryan Palmer (-10), Jon Rahm (-10) and Billy Horschel (-10).

Play shifts full-time to the South Course for the weekend. All times listed are Eastern

Farmers Insurance Open Round 3 Tee Times

South Course – 1st Tee
Tee Time Players
10:40 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Luke List, Rickie Fowler
10:50 a.m. Jason Day, Scott Brown, Julián Etulain
11 a.m. Tony Finau, Braden Thornberry, Sam Ryder
11:10 a.m. Jordan Spieth, John Chin, Patrick Reed
11:20 a.m. Chris Stroud, Jonas Blixt, Russell Knox
11:30 a.m. Michael Thompson, Brandon Hagy, Beau Hossler
11:40 a.m. Adam Svensson, Hank Lebioda, Talor Gooch
11:50 a.m. Doug Ghim, Wyndham Clark, Robert Streb
12 noon Bud Cauley, John Huh, Charles Howell III
12:10 p.m. Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
12:20 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Sangmoon Bae, Rory McIlroy
12:30 p.m. Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen
12:40 p.m. Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Palmer
South Course – 10th Tee
Tee Time Players
10:40 a.m. Danny Willett, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird
10:50 a.m. Bill Haas, Nick Taylor, C.T. Pan
11 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Ben Silverman, Morgan Hoffmann
11:10 a.m. Scott Stallings, Mackenzie Hughes, Tiger Woods
11:20 a.m. Sean O’Hair, J.T. Poston, Sebastián Muñoz
11:30 a.m. Sungjae Im, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Smith
11:40 a.m. Grayson Murray, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini
11:50 a.m. Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Thompson, Shawn Stefani
12 noon Sung Kang, Ryan Blaum, John Senden
12:10 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Marc Leishman, Kevin Tway
12:20 p.m. Trey Mullinax, Stephan Jaeger, Brandt Snedeker
12:30 p.m. Gary Woodland, Matt Jones, Jim Knous
12:40 p.m. Adam Schenk, Cameron Davis

TV Info

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 10:40 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Round 3 Pin Placements

