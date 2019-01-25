2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Round 3 tee times, TV info, pin placements

Here are the Round 3 tee times and pairings for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South in San Diego on Saturday.
Justin Rose is the 36-hole leader at 15-under par after shooting a 66 on Friday. Others close to the lead include Hideki Matsuyama (-12), Ryan Palmer (-10), Jon Rahm (-10) and Billy Horschel (-10).
Play shifts full-time to the South Course for the weekend. All times listed are Eastern
Farmers Insurance Open Round 3 Tee Times
South Course – 1st Tee
|Tee Time
|Players
|10:40 a.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Luke List, Rickie Fowler
|10:50 a.m.
|Jason Day, Scott Brown, Julián Etulain
|11 a.m.
|Tony Finau, Braden Thornberry, Sam Ryder
|11:10 a.m.
|Jordan Spieth, John Chin, Patrick Reed
|11:20 a.m.
|Chris Stroud, Jonas Blixt, Russell Knox
|11:30 a.m.
|Michael Thompson, Brandon Hagy, Beau Hossler
|11:40 a.m.
|Adam Svensson, Hank Lebioda, Talor Gooch
|11:50 a.m.
|Doug Ghim, Wyndham Clark, Robert Streb
|12 noon
|Bud Cauley, John Huh, Charles Howell III
|12:10 p.m.
|Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
|12:20 p.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Sangmoon Bae, Rory McIlroy
|12:30 p.m.
|Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen
|12:40 p.m.
|Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Palmer
South Course – 10th Tee
|Tee Time
|Players
|10:40 a.m.
|Danny Willett, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird
|10:50 a.m.
|Bill Haas, Nick Taylor, C.T. Pan
|11 a.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Ben Silverman, Morgan Hoffmann
|11:10 a.m.
|Scott Stallings, Mackenzie Hughes, Tiger Woods
|11:20 a.m.
|Sean O’Hair, J.T. Poston, Sebastián Muñoz
|11:30 a.m.
|Sungjae Im, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Smith
|11:40 a.m.
|Grayson Murray, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini
|11:50 a.m.
|Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Thompson, Shawn Stefani
|12 noon
|Sung Kang, Ryan Blaum, John Senden
|12:10 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Marc Leishman, Kevin Tway
|12:20 p.m.
|Trey Mullinax, Stephan Jaeger, Brandt Snedeker
|12:30 p.m.
|Gary Woodland, Matt Jones, Jim Knous
|12:40 p.m.
|Adam Schenk, Cameron Davis
TV Info
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 10:40 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Round 3 Pin Placements
