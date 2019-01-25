2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Round 3 tee times, TV info, pin placements

Here are the Round 3 tee times and pairings for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South in San Diego on Saturday.

Justin Rose is the 36-hole leader at 15-under par after shooting a 66 on Friday. Others close to the lead include Hideki Matsuyama (-12), Ryan Palmer (-10), Jon Rahm (-10) and Billy Horschel (-10).

Play shifts full-time to the South Course for the weekend. All times listed are Eastern

Farmers Insurance Open Round 3 Tee Times

South Course – 1st Tee

Tee Time Players 10:40 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Luke List, Rickie Fowler 10:50 a.m. Jason Day, Scott Brown, Julián Etulain 11 a.m. Tony Finau, Braden Thornberry, Sam Ryder 11:10 a.m. Jordan Spieth, John Chin, Patrick Reed 11:20 a.m. Chris Stroud, Jonas Blixt, Russell Knox 11:30 a.m. Michael Thompson, Brandon Hagy, Beau Hossler 11:40 a.m. Adam Svensson, Hank Lebioda, Talor Gooch 11:50 a.m. Doug Ghim, Wyndham Clark, Robert Streb 12 noon Bud Cauley, John Huh, Charles Howell III 12:10 p.m. Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns 12:20 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Sangmoon Bae, Rory McIlroy 12:30 p.m. Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen 12:40 p.m. Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Palmer

South Course – 10th Tee

Tee Time Players 10:40 a.m. Danny Willett, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird 10:50 a.m. Bill Haas, Nick Taylor, C.T. Pan 11 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Ben Silverman, Morgan Hoffmann 11:10 a.m. Scott Stallings, Mackenzie Hughes, Tiger Woods 11:20 a.m. Sean O’Hair, J.T. Poston, Sebastián Muñoz 11:30 a.m. Sungjae Im, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Smith 11:40 a.m. Grayson Murray, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini 11:50 a.m. Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Thompson, Shawn Stefani 12 noon Sung Kang, Ryan Blaum, John Senden 12:10 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Marc Leishman, Kevin Tway 12:20 p.m. Trey Mullinax, Stephan Jaeger, Brandt Snedeker 12:30 p.m. Gary Woodland, Matt Jones, Jim Knous 12:40 p.m. Adam Schenk, Cameron Davis

TV Info

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:40 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Round 3 Pin Placements