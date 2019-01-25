Bryson DeChambeau earns share of Dubai lead despite 'proprioception' troubles

Bryson DeChambeau may want to stay on the European Tour if his play 36 holes into the Omega Dubai Desert Classic is any harbinger of how he could expect to perform on a weekly basis.

DeChambeau shot a 66 Friday to grab a share of the lead midway through the Classic and is tied with Australia’s Lucas Herbert.

Continuing to putt with the flagstick in, DeChambeau delivered an erratic performance that featured seven birdies, three bogeys and an eagle.

The 66 left DeChambeau happy and frustrated. More importantly, he’s in a terrific position to win alongside 24 other players within four shots of the lead.

“Still shooting six under, I was happy about that,” DeChambeau said. “Unfortunately, didn’t have the right sensations and proprioception over shots. I just felt uncomfortable unfortunately and was not ball-striking at my best. But hey, I mean shoot, I’m not complaining one bit.”

Playing alongside Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood, DeChambeau began play three shots back before going up and down from a fairway bunker to birdie the par-five fifth.

A run of three straight birdies left DeChambeau with a 33 at the turn before his eagle the putt at the par-five 10th.

DeChambeau then delivered a clinic to junior players after his round before squeezing in another practice opportunity.