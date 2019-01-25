Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 70 at Torrey Pines

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Jan 25, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods fired a second-round 70 at Torrey Pines’ North Course at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Here are the highlights of his day:

Tiger birdies No. 17 to get to 4 under:

Tiger double bogeys No. 18 to move to cutline battle:

Tiger birdies No. 3 to move back to 3 under:

Tiger chips in to make it back-to-back birdies, reach 4 under again:

Tiger nearly chips in for birdie again at No. 6:

