Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (-4) chips in for back-to-back birdies

Tiger Woods opened the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday with a 2-under 70 at Torrey Pines’ South Course.

He’s eight off the lead but gets the easier North Course on Friday.

We will follow his second round shot by shot. Follow along below…

Hole No. 6: Par 4, 416 yards

OFF THE TEE (4:16 p.m. ET): Tiger takes driver and this one is a little right but only finishes in the first cut. He’s fine.

APPROACH SHOT (4:20 p.m. ET): Tiger misses the green left here with a wedge. This one goes into a swale in fairway left of the green. He’ll have to chip from there.

AROUND THE GREEN (4:24 p.m. ET): He ALMOST chipped in! Wow, he’s on fire short-game wise today. That one was going right at the cup but hit the left side of the pin and ricocheted a few inches away from the cup. He’ll have to settle for par.

ON THE GREEN (4:25 p.m. ET): Indeed a par for Tiger.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 14 (4 under overall, T-39)

Hole No. 5: Par 5, 525 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:55 p.m. ET): This driver finds the left side of the fairway. Tiger should be able to go for this one in two.

APPROACH SHOT (4:03 p.m. ET): Tiger hits an iron second shot that goes over the green. So not ideal there. Hopefully an up and down for birdie.

AROUND THE GREEN (4:08 p.m. ET): Tiger’s chip finishes 10 feet from the cup. That left for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (4:13 p.m. ET): That was mean. Tiger’s putt looks so good but hits the right lip and spins out. Great stroke, but it’s a tap-in par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 14 (4 under overall, T-36)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 479 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:35 p.m. ET): This driver was heading right, but it looks like Tiger found the right side of the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (3:39 p.m. ET): This 7-iron lands at the back edge of the green and goes over a few yards into fairway over the green. Tiger will have some 30-40 feet for birdie. Unclear if he will chip or putt that.

AROUND THE GREEN (3:45 p.m. ET): Tiger chips in for birdie!! That was expertly done. Landed it well short of the hole and it ran out perfectly until it fell into the cup. That is huge. Back-to-back birdies and Tiger is well ahead of the cutline now.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 13 (4 under overall, T-38)

Hole No. 3: Par 3, 241 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:24 p.m. ET): Tiger fires this one in to about 25 feet on this monster par 3. That was pretty nice.

ON THE GREEN (3:30 p.m. ET): WOOT! That was a perfect putt. Just drizzled in that left-to-righter. A huge birdie that moves him off the cutline.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 12 (3 under overall, T-52)

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 495 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:07 p.m. ET): Tiger finds the fairway off the tee here.

APPROACH SHOT (3:11 p.m. ET): This approach finishes about 10 feet from the cup. That’s what is left for a birdie that would get him off the cutline.

ON THE GREEN (3:18 p.m. ET): That one … no dice. A disappointing par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 11 (2 under overall, T-68)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 421 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:54 p.m. ET): Driver goes left here. Not good after that double on 18.

APPROACH SHOT (2:59 p.m. ET): This one comes up just short of the green.

AROUND THE GREEN (3:03 p.m. ET): Tiger decides to putt from here and does so to tap-in range. This will be a par.

ON THE GREEN (3:05 p.m. ET): Indeed a par. Tiger is now on the cutline at 2 under.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 10 (2 under overall, T-70)

Hole No. 18: Par 4, 486 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:36 p.m. ET): Tiger launches a driver here down the fairway. Good stuff.

APPROACH SHOT (2:41 p.m. ET): That is a poor one. This is a wild miss left into a greenside bunker. Hopefully an up and down coming for par.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:44 p.m. ET): Wow that was beyond the plugged. Tiger can barely get it out of the bunker. He then chips 10 feet by the hole. That left for bogey.

ON THE GREEN (2:48 p.m. ET): Nope, misses left. That is a rough double for TW. He’s now one outside the projected cutline.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 9 (2 under overall, T-71)

Hole No. 17: Par 5, 520 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:16 p.m. ET): This is a pretty poor driver here, well out to the right. He’ll have to lay up.

SECOND SHOT (2:22 p.m. ET): Tiger hacks it out back into the fairway. This should set him up for a solid third shot from the short grass.

THIRD SHOT (2:26 p.m. ET): Tiger spins a wedge to about 5 feet here. That is a great birdie look here! It would be a much-needed birdie.

ON THE GREEN (2:32 p.m. ET): And he buries it! Important birdie there.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 8 (4 under overall, T-30)

Hole No. 16: Par 4, 393 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:01 p.m. ET): Driver. Fairway. Just we like to hear.

APPROACH SHOT (2:08 p.m. ET): This wedge finishes well past the hole. That looks to be about a 30-footer for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (2:13 p.m. ET): This is a nice and simple two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 7 (3 under overall, T-45)

Hole No. 15: Par 3, 202 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:51 p.m. ET): Tiger fires this one in to about 15-18 feet. That’s another solid birdie look. He now needs to capitalize on them, though.

ON THE GREEN (1:59 p.m. ET): Tiger actually ran this one a good 6-8 feet by, but he does drain the comebacker. Another par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 6 (3 under overall, T-45)

Hole No. 14: Par 4, 451 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:34 p.m. ET): Tiger takes driver and this pumped down the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (1:39 p.m. ET): This is no good. Tiger pulls this onto the left fringe, meaning a meh birdie putt after a great drive.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:45 p.m. ET): Tiger almost drains this putt from the fringe, but another close miss. This will be a tap-in for par.

ON THE GREEN (1:49 p.m. ET): Indeed, Tiger taps in for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 5 (3 under overall, T-43)

Hole No. 13: Par 4, 459 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:21 p.m. ET): Tiger takes driver here and it’s a little right but appears to have still found the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (1:25 p.m. ET): He fires this one in to about 15 feet. Should be another decent birdie look.

ON THE GREEN (1:30 p.m. ET): Oof, lip out. That hurts and is only a par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 4 (3 under overall, T-41)

Hole No. 12: Par 3, 203 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:08 p.m. ET): Tiger finds the green here but he’ll have a good 30 feet for birdie. Should be another two-putt par.

ON THE GREEN (1:14 p.m. ET): Indeed, a simple two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 3 (3 under overall, T-42)

Hole No. 11: Par 4, 339 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:50 p.m. ET): This is a fairway hit and he’s in good position from there.

APPROACH SHOT (12:55 p.m. ET): Tiger wedges to about 12-15 feet, which should mean a decent look at a birdie-birdie start.

ON THE GREEN (12:58 p.m. ET): That one was always left. This is a tap-in par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 2 (3 under overall, T-42)

Hole No. 10: Par 5, 536 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:32 p.m. ET): We’re off! It looks like Tiger found the fairway despite missing this one a little left. He should be able to go for this one in two.

APPROACH SHOT (12:39 p.m. ET): His approach finds the back fringe, which is solid and should mean a two-putt birdie.

ON THE GREEN (12:45 p.m. ET): Indeed a two-putt birdie. We’re off and running in a good way!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1 (3 under overall, T-42)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 12:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a look back at his opening round while we wait: