Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods looks to build toward lead at Torrey

Tiger Woods opened the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday with a 2-under 70 at Torrey Pines’ South Course.

He’s eight off the lead but gets the easier North Course on Friday.

We will follow his second round shot by shot. Follow along below…

Hole No. 10: Par 5, 536 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:32 p.m. ET): We’re off! It looks like Tiger found the fairway despite missing this one a little left. He should be able to go for this one in two.

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 12:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a look back at his opening round while we wait: