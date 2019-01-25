Tiger Woods fires another 70, well off pace at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods is onto the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open, but he’ll start well out of contention.

The 43-year-old fired a second straight 2-under 70, but this time at Torrey Pines’ more benevolent North Course, to get in the clubhouse at 4 under for 36 holes.

That will be enough to survive the cut (currently projected at 3 under), but Woods is currently T-45 and nine off the lead.

So, he will really need a strong Moving Day to have any chance at contention.

Friday’s round had potential but was marred by one big mistake.

Woods opened the day with a birdie at the par-5 10th and added another at the par-5 17th to move to 4 under overall. But a loose approach at the par-4 18th led to a plugged lie in a greenside bunker.

From there, Woods barely got the ball out, chipped to 10 feet and missed the bogey putt. The resulting double bogey dropped Woods to 2 under and outside the cutline.

Woods did recover from that brutal stall, birdieing the par-3 third by drizzling in a 25-footer. The breathing room from the cut (he was now one inside the cutline) helped and he proceeded to chip in at the par-4 fourth for back-to-back birdies and a move back to 4 under.

He had a great look at three straight at the par-5 fifth, but his 10-footer hit the right lip and rimmed out. He then nearly chipped in for birdie at the par-4 sixth, but when his ball hit the flagstick it ricocheted a few inches away from the cup. After that, it was three more pars to finish the round.

Overall, just a decent but unspectacular performance from Woods in his first start of 2019.

Maybe he’ll have some fireworks over the final 36. If not, it will be a pretty ho-hum start to his year.