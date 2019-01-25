Tiger Woods Round 2 at Farmers Insurance Open (PHOTOS)

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Jan 25, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Tiger Woods looks on from the 12th tee box during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods will enjoy a full weekend of play at Torrey Pines after a solid-but-unspectacular-round of 70 in the Farmers Insurance Open Friday.

After overcoming a horrid double-bogey on his ninth hole of the day, Woods nabbed a pair of birdies to move to 4-under on the tournament and safely north of the cutline.

He is nine shots off the lead.

Here’s a look at his second round in photos:

Jan 25, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

(Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Tiger Woods began his round on No. 10 of the North Course at Torrey Pines. Here, he lines up a putt on No. 13.

