VIDEO: Plugged lie leaves Tiger Woods with brutal double-bogey

Not even Tiger Woods can escape every bad lie on the Torrey Pines North spread.

Friday, Woods was victimized with a plugged lie on No. 18, which was his ninth hole of Round 2 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

After several practice chops at the ball, he pounded his wedge deep into the sand, pushing his ball just barely out of the bunker and a few feet onto the rough.

After a soft chip onto the green, Woods rimmed his comeback bogey putt. The resulting double left Tiger back at 2-under overall and perilously close to the cutline.

Watch the carnage unfold here:

He was T65 at 2-under after 10 holes on the day.

