Rory McIlroy came out slinging Friday in Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

He birdied his first hole of the round, which was No. 10 on the Torrey Pines North Course. After a run of five straight pars, he came back with another birdie with a nifty one-hopper from the fairway on the par-4, 393-yard 16th hole.

McIlroy was T9 at 5-under overall through eight holes.