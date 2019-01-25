What Tiger Woods said after shooting 70 Friday in the Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods shot his second-consecutive round of 70 and stands 4-under par after 36 holes of the Farmers Insurance Open Friday in San Diego.

Here is some of what Woods had to say after his play:

On his game tee to green

“Tee to green was OK. I made a few mistakes here and there. I just couldn’t get a putt to fall. A lot of lip-outs today and a round that could have easily been 5, 6 under par just didn’t materialize.”

On playing with Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele

“Oh, it was a blast. Tony, as I said, I got to know him during the Ryder Cup last year, the buildup to it and then obviously over there. Xander, really don’t know him that well. I’m going to get to know him obviously this year as captain and I’m sure probably get some of the pairings with him hopefully. We had a great time, all three of us, the first couple days. It was an absolute blast. We were needling each other pretty much every hole and we just had a blast doing it.

On his overall number

“It could have been a lot lower than that. I didn’t make anything today. I hit a lot of good putts that just didn’t go in, they’re just lipping out. Those putts go in and it’s a round of 5, 6 under par easily.”

On his approach to the weekend at TP South

“I’m going to have to play a very special weekend to have a chance, I’m pretty far back, and the South course, it’s tough. The way the guys are playing right now, (Justin Rose) is up there and Jon (Rahm), a bunch of guys, they’re taking it to the South course, which is not easy to do but they’re doing it right now and hopefully I can do that tomorrow.”

On his play Friday vs. Thursday

“I played a little bit better than I did yesterday; I just didn’t make anything. I hit a lot of good putts that lipped out, that burned the edges. If those putts go in, it’s 5, 6 under par with not much trouble today. I didn’t make them today.”

On getting into contention

“It’s going to have to be over a course of 36 holes to get myself back in this event. It’s going to have to be a very low and special weekend to have a chance.”

On what has disappointed him about his play

“Disappointed with the fact that I just didn’t make enough birdies. I made a double bogey at my 9th hole, which was the 18th hole, from the middle of the fairway with an 8-iron, plugged under the lip. You know, I didn’t make any birdies on my back nine. I still had two par 5s and a drivable 7th hole and I didn’t birdie either one of those three holes coming in. That was a bit frustrating to finish that way.”