2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Final round tee times, pairings, TV info

Justin Rose holds a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open Sunday at Torrey Pines South.

Adam Scott is alone in second place at 15-under, while Jon Rahm trails Scott by a single shot. Doug Ghim (-13) and Talor Gooch (-12) complete the top five. Meanwhile, Hank Lebioda, Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel and Joel Dahmen are all tied for sixth at 11-under.

Here are the tee times, pairings, pin placement and TV info for the final round Sunday. All times listed are Eastern.

Final Round Farmers Tee Times

South Course – 1st Tee

Tee Time Players 11:15 a.m. C.T. Pan, Braden Thornberry, Sam Ryder 11:25 a.m. Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, Luke List 11:35 a.m. J.T. Poston, Jason Kokrak, Robert Streb 11:45 a.m. Julián Etulain, Bill Haas, Jordan Spieth 11:55 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Danny Willett, Xander Schauffele 12:05 p.m. Martin Laird, Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim 12:!5 p.m. John Huh, Sung Kang, Sepp Straka 12:25 p.m. Jason Day, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed 12:35 p.m Adam Svensson, Wyndham Clark, Sangmoon Bae 12:45 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson 12:55 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen 1:05 p.m. Doug Ghim, Talor Gooch, Hank Lebioda 1:15 p.m. Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Jon Rahm

South Course – 1st Tee

Tee Time Players 11:15 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Russell Knox, Nicholas Lindheim 11:25 a.m. Chris Thompson, Bud Cauley, Sam Burns 11:35 a.m. Gary Woodland, Matt Jones, Nick Taylor 11:45 a.m. Ben Silverman, Scott Stallings, Tiger Woods 11:55 a.m. Chris Stroud. Jonas Blixt, Brandon Hagy 12:05 p.m. Beau Hossler, Cameron Smith, Grayson Murray 12:15 p.m. Shawn Stefani, Charles Howell III, Emiliano Grillo 12:25 p.m. Marc Leishman, Jim Knous, Sungjae Im 12:35 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler, John Senden 12:45 p.m. Kevin Tway, Stephan Jaeger, Cameron Davis 12:55 p.m. John Chin, Nick Watney, Sebastián Muñoz 1:05 p.m. Adam Schenk, Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Blaum 1:15 p.m. Sean O’Hair, Morgan Hoffmann

TV & Radio information

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

SIRIUS/XM PGA Tour Radio: 1-6:30 p.m.