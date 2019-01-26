2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Final round tee times, pairings, TV info

Justin Rose holds a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open Sunday at Torrey Pines South.
Adam Scott is alone in second place at 15-under, while Jon Rahm trails Scott by a single shot. Doug Ghim (-13) and Talor Gooch (-12) complete the top five. Meanwhile, Hank Lebioda, Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel and Joel Dahmen are all tied for sixth at 11-under.
Here are the tee times, pairings, pin placement and TV info for the final round Sunday. All times listed are Eastern.
Final Round Farmers Tee Times
South Course – 1st Tee
|Tee Time
|Players
|11:15 a.m.
|C.T. Pan, Braden Thornberry, Sam Ryder
|11:25 a.m.
|Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, Luke List
|11:35 a.m.
|J.T. Poston, Jason Kokrak, Robert Streb
|11:45 a.m.
|Julián Etulain, Bill Haas, Jordan Spieth
|11:55 a.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Danny Willett, Xander Schauffele
|12:05 p.m.
|Martin Laird, Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim
|12:!5 p.m.
|John Huh, Sung Kang, Sepp Straka
|12:25 p.m.
|Jason Day, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed
|12:35 p.m
|Adam Svensson, Wyndham Clark, Sangmoon Bae
|12:45 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson
|12:55 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen
|1:05 p.m.
|Doug Ghim, Talor Gooch, Hank Lebioda
|1:15 p.m.
|Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Jon Rahm
South Course – 1st Tee
|Tee Time
|Players
|11:15 a.m.
|Mackenzie Hughes, Russell Knox, Nicholas Lindheim
|11:25 a.m.
|Chris Thompson, Bud Cauley, Sam Burns
|11:35 a.m.
|Gary Woodland, Matt Jones, Nick Taylor
|11:45 a.m.
|Ben Silverman, Scott Stallings, Tiger Woods
|11:55 a.m.
|Chris Stroud. Jonas Blixt, Brandon Hagy
|12:05 p.m.
|Beau Hossler, Cameron Smith, Grayson Murray
|12:15 p.m.
|Shawn Stefani, Charles Howell III, Emiliano Grillo
|12:25 p.m.
|Marc Leishman, Jim Knous, Sungjae Im
|12:35 p.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler, John Senden
|12:45 p.m.
|Kevin Tway, Stephan Jaeger, Cameron Davis
|12:55 p.m.
|John Chin, Nick Watney, Sebastián Muñoz
|1:05 p.m.
|Adam Schenk, Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Blaum
|1:15 p.m.
|Sean O’Hair, Morgan Hoffmann
TV & Radio information
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
SIRIUS/XM PGA Tour Radio: 1-6:30 p.m.
