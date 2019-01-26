Chasing Tiger at Torrey Pines: 'It's amazing' (VIDEO)

The Tiger Woods/GolfTV partnership is off to a roaring start.

Its latest clip features a fan’s eye view of Woods from the gallery at Torrey Pines on Saturday.

Among those offering their thoughts of seeing Woods up close and personal, Carter Beauford, the drummer in the Dave Matthews Band.

“I’ve always enjoyed the sport of golf, but to see the master himself out here doing his thing. It’s amazing,” Beauford says.

There’s also adults in Tiger costumes and plenty of wide-kids from eight to 80.

Following @TigerWoods among thousands of other spectators at a tour event is a sport in and of itself, but these devoted fans are up to the task. Chasing Tiger: Saturday at the @FarmersInsOpen. pic.twitter.com/F14JsuNliK — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) January 27, 2019

These die-hard Tiger fans won’t be seeing him win PGA Tour event No. 80 this weekend. Woods is T48 heading into the final round Sunday, 13 shots behind leader Justin Rose.