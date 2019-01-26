Make up or throw down? Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth hug it out

SAN DIEGO – Jordan Spieth was thinking about pulling off a stare down on the first tee. Or a pull-away handshake. Or just going all silent treatment.

Anything, basically, to mess with Patrick Reed since last year’s messy divorce in Paris at the Ryder Cup. The two had barely talked and hadn’t played together since leaving France after the USA’s humbling seven-point loss to Europe, the public fallout ignited by Reed’s harsh words for Spieth and captain Jim Furyk following the match.

The breakup left the golf world wondering if the two would make up or throw down before starting round three of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

As they warmed up on the range 15 yards apart, not saying a word to each other, Spieth kept discussing his plan of attack with his friend and caddie, Michael Greller. Meanwhile, Reed was dressed for a fight in his camo golf shirt and you wondered if he was going to wave his finger in Spieth’s face.

Finally, Spieth decided his course of action. As he walked on to the first tee of the South Course, he whispered, “You’ll like this.”

After shaking hands with a few volunteers and the starter, Spieth went up to Reed and … hugged him.

Poof went the potential fireworks, and there would be no need for the third member of the group, John Chin, to take on the role of Switzerland.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed. Hugging it out. pic.twitter.com/NiMx9IawC1 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2019

“Everything’s fine,” Spieth said after the round. “Everything got blown up more than it should have been. It was just another round. Everything’s been the way it normally is. We knew the cameras were on and we knew people were interested in that, so I just thought (the hug) would be kind of funny.”

Little was amusing after the USA’s lopsided loss in Paris. Spieth and Reed, the dynamic duo who had gone 4-1-2 as partners in two previous editions of the Ryder Cup, were split up.

After the match, Spieth was diplomatic in explaining what caused the split, saying every player was involved in the decision and Furyk thought it would be best for Spieth to play with Justin Thomas, his friend from childhood.

In an interview an hour later with the New York Times, Reed wasn’t as diplomatic. Reed said he was “blindsided” by the decision and that a “buddy system” ignored the input of all the players.

“The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me,” Reed told the Times. “I don’t have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don’t care if I like the person I’m paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works, and it sets up the team for success. He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done.”

In December, Reed was asked at the Hero World Challenge if he’d spoken to Spieth since the Ryder Cup. “Nope. He has my number.”

There hasn’t been a phone call since, yet Reed said everything is fine.

“Jordan and I are still really good friends,” said Reed, who added he always likes to play with Spieth and wouldn’t mind being partners again in future team events for the U.S. “Literally when we got off the plane it was old news and we all moved on from there. I mean, it’s really nothing. Jordan and I, we’ve moved on. We’re now just out here trying to play some good golf and trying to feed off each other as well as just trying to go out and shoot low numbers.”

Spieth shot even-par 72 to stand at 7 under through 54 holes. His round was highlighted by an eagle 3 on the 13th when he holed a shot from 102 yards. His lowlight was a triple-bogey 7 on the 15th when he skulled a bunker shot, duffed a chip and missed an 8-footer for double bogey.

“I’ve actually scored extremely well this week for some of the places I’ve hit it,” Spieth said. “It’s been a great test. I mean, from kind of where I was earlier in the week to now, I’ve made tremendous progress.”

Reed shot 69, among his highlights the two birdies to start his round and a 50-footer to save par on the fifth hole.

“That’s the thing is my putting seemed to save me today. My putting and my chipping seem to be pretty solid,” Reed said. “I know I’m putting well; now I just need to make sure I get it in play, so I can have more looks.”