Michelle Wie reveals news about boyfriend, state of her health

Michelle Wie announced important news regarding her health and dating life all in one casual Instagram post. On the heels of good friend Danielle Kang opening up about her relationship with Maverick McNealy at last week’s Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Wie dropped an emoji heart on Jonnie West, son of basketball legend Jerry West.

Last October Wie underwent surgery on her right hand and missed the rest of the 2018 season. She got the all-clear from her New York doctor this week to “start pushing ahead for this season.”

“She’s aiming to play in Thailand,” said longtime swing coach David Leadbetter, referring to the Feb. 21-24 Honda LPGA Thailand tournament. That would give Wie one week of competition before defending her title at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Wie sends videos of her short game and three-quarter wedge shots to Leadbetter and hopes to start hitting full shots in a week to 10 days.

“She’s not going to be able to practice like she has in the past,” said Leadbetter.

Rather than beat balls – Leadbetter said as a kid Wie easily hit 300 balls at a time – she’ll be playing more golf.

Prior to the surgery they’d already begun work on swing changes that take the pressure off her wrists.

“She’s always been an aggressive setter of the club,” said Leadbetter. The new swing, which she debuted in South Korea at the International Crown, has less lag but not a sizeable loss in distance.

None of this is new, of course. Working around an injury and tinkering with her swing has become routine for the LPGA’s most well-known player.

Said Leadbetter: “We try to figure out which part of the body she hasn’t injured.”