Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods looks to make noise on Moving Day at Torrey

Tiger Woods enters Saturday at the Farmers Insurance Open 11 shots off the lead and in a tie for 48th.

Can he make some noise on Moving Day?

We will follow his third round shot by shot. Follow along below…

Hole No. 13: Par 5, 531 yards

OFF THE TEE (12 p.m. ET): Tiger finds the right side of the fairway here. He’ll be able to go for this one in two.

Hole No. 12: Par 4, 507 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:42 a.m. ET): Tiger takes driver here and this is a beauty down the left-center of the fairway. Perfect.

APPROACH SHOT (11:47 a.m. ET): Tiger does find the green on this approach but he left himself a long putt. His ball ends up short of a ridge and he’ll have about 50 feet for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (11:55 a.m. ET): A nice lag here, as Tiger gets this long putt to finish about 2 feet from the cup. He cleans that remainder up for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 3 (3 under overall, T-59)

Hole No. 11: Par 3, 213 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:29 a.m. ET): Another miss, meaning he will be scrambling again. This one is to the left an in a greenside bunker.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:37 a.m. ET): OK, that is more like it. That is a beautiful bunker shot that finishes inside 3 feet from the cup. He should roll that right in for par.

ON THE GREEN (11:40 a.m. ET): Yes, he drains this no problem. Important par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 2 (3 under overall, T-61)

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 421 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:12 a.m. ET): Tiger takes a fairway wood off this tee and finds the fairway. The ball didn’t go very far, but he’s in the short grass.

APPROACH SHOT (11:17 a.m. ET): Tiger’s approach from roughly 200 yards misses to the right. He’ll be chipping from the rough over there.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:21 a.m. ET): Tiger’s chip here goes about 10 feet past. He was somewhat short-sided, so that shot is actually decent. Still, some work to do for par.

ON THE GREEN (11:24 a.m. ET): Nope. That putt misses and this is a two-putt bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 1 (3 under overall, T-61)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 11:10 a.m. ET. Here’s a recap of his second round in the meantime…